Doctors rule out poison in trainee IPS officer’s suicide attempt case

Trainee IPS officer M Uday Krishna Reddy, who was admitted to hospital on Monday after an alleged suicide attempt, did not consume any poisonous substance, doctors said on Tuesday, a day after he was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a fellow IPS probationer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Police Academy in Hyderabad. HT Image

Dr Ravi Shankar Reddy of Jayanthi Hospital, where the trainee officer is undergoing treatment, said medical examinations found no traces of poison in his body. Blood tests showed only the presence of alcohol.

“We believe he lost consciousness because he had not eaten food and had consumed alcohol beyond the permissible limit. There is no poison content anywhere in his body. The blood tests indicate only alcohol,” Ravi Shankar Reddy told reporters.

He said Uday Krishna Reddy was under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), was conscious and able to communicate with doctors.

“Our medical team is continuously monitoring his vital parameters. All required investigations and treatment are being carried out, and a multidisciplinary medical team is supervising his care round the clock,” he said.

The doctor added that the trainee officer was expected to be discharged on Wednesday morning if his recovery continued without complications.

According to the treating doctor, Uday Krishna Reddy denied attempting suicide after regaining consciousness.

“He has complained of throat pain and difficulty in swallowing. Once he became conscious, we spoke to him. He told us that he did not attempt suicide. He said something might have happened while he was under the influence of alcohol,” the doctor said.

Meanwhile, Attapur police, who are investigating the case, recovered an alleged suicide note from Uday Krishna Reddy on Monday morning.

In the note, whose authenticity HT could not independently verify, the trainee IPS officer claimed he had been in a romantic relationship with the fellow IPS probationer who accused him of sexual harassment and alleged that she had insisted on continuing their intimate relationship even after her marriage.

He further claimed that the woman had forcibly entered his room despite his objections and alleged that they continued to be in a physical and emotional relationship after her marriage.

He also alleged that the complaint was filed after her friends instigated her and sought action against the woman, her husband and two others.

“The allegations are under investigation and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected,” a police official, requesting anonymity, said.

However, Ravi Shankar Reddy said Uday Krishna Reddy claimed he could not remember writing the alleged suicide note.

“He told us he does not remember writing the suicide note. Since he was under severe mental stress, it is possible that he wrote the note while intoxicated,” the doctor added.