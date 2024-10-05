Congress-NC or BJP? What Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India exit poll 2024 predicted for J&K

Jammu and Kashmir assembly exit polls 2024: Axis My India exit poll 2024 has predicted hung assembly for Jammu and Kashmir with Congress-National Conference combine likely to win between 35 and 45 seats, BJP 24-24, the PDP 4-6 and others 8-27 seats. According to the Axis My India exit poll, the National Conference-Congress alliance is likely to secure a 38 per cent vote share in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election.

The BJP is may secure 21 per cent vote share, while the PDP is predicted to get 9 per cent of the vote share.

According to the Axis-My India exit poll, a majority of the Muslim votes in the Jammu region have gone to the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance.

Rashid Engineer-led Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) is projected to get 7 per cent of the vote share, according Axis My India exit poll.

What other exit polls projected

Most of the exit polls predicted that the Congress-NC alliance has an advantage in the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir but the BJP remained hopeful of forming the government in the Union territory.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, however, described the exit polls as “just time pass” even though the results are in favour of his party.

"I’m amazed channels are bothering with exit polls especially after the fiasco of the recent general elections. I’m ignoring all the noise on channels, social media, WhatsApp etc. because the only numbers that matter will be revealed on the 8th of Oct. The rest is just time pass," Abdullah, a former chief minister, wrote on X.

Several exit polls gave an edge to the NC-Congress alliance and predicted that the regional party could emerge as the single-largest party in J&K.

Reacting to the exit poll predictions, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said his party contested the assembly polls with all its strength.

"We are confident that BJP will emerge as the single largest party when the results are out on October 8," he said.

Raina said the BJP leadership that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda campaigned for the party and got tremendous support from the people.

“BJP will emerge victorious on October 8 and will start working on the formation of the government. We fought the elections on our own strength. Our target is to win the elections with the blessings of the people and we will achieve splendid victory," he said.

J&K Congress president Tair Hameed Karra said the Congress-NC alliance is in a comfortable position to form the next government in the Union territory.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) said the exit polls were not reliable and it was too premature to talk about government formation.

The C-Voter-India Today survey predicted 40-48 seats for the NC-Congress alliance and put the BJP at 27-32 seats in the 90-member J&K assembly.

Dainik Bhaskar pegged the NC-Congress alliance at 35-40 and the BJP at 20-25.

Peoples' Pulse saw the NC-Congress alliance with 46-50 seats as against the BJP's 23-27, while Republic-Gulistan put the the NC-Congress tally lower at 31-36 as against the BJP’s 28-30.

In different polls, the PDP was seen winning between 5 and 12 seats, while other candidates were also seen bagging 4-16 seats.

The results of the assembly elections will be announced on October 8.

