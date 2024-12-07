Menu Explore
Reneau, Ballo power Indiana past Miami (Ohio), 76-57 in final tune-up before Big Ten opener

AP |
Dec 07, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Reneau, Ballo power Indiana past Miami (Ohio), 76-57 in final tune-up before Big Ten opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Malik Reneau scored 19 points and Oumar Ballo posted his 35th career double-double as Indiana pulled away in the second half to post a 76-57 win over Miami Friday night in the Hoosiers' final tune-up before opening Big Ten Conference play.

HT Image
HT Image

Indiana won its third straight after dropping back-to-back decisions to Louisville and No. 3 Gonzaga and is 6-0 on its home floor. The Hoosiers host Minnesota in the conference opener Monday.

Luke Skaljac knocked down a 3-pointer at the 10-minute mark to pull the RedHawks within 55-50, but they did not score again until Skaljac hit two free throws with 3:50 left to make it 67-52. Ironically, Indiana also hit a dry spell after scoring its 50th point on a Reneau layup to take a 50-42 lead with 15:11 left. The Hoosiers did not score again until Luke Goode hit two free throws with 11:27 left.

Indiana shot 53.8% from the field for the game and held a big advantage on the boards, outrebounding the RedHawks 46-29.

Reneau hit 8 of 15 from the field but was 0-3 from beyond the arc. Myles Rice hit 6 of 7 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from long range, to finish with 17 points while Ballo put up 14 points, dished out six assists and pulled down a season-high 18 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Trey Galloway knocked down 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and added 13 points.

Skaljac finished with 14 points off the bench to lead Miami . Eian Elmer added 11. The RedHawks shot 30.8% from the floor , but were 11 of 32 from distance.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Sports News, scores, and highlights
