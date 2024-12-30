Jeff Bezos spotted holding hands with Lauren Sanchez in Aspen after denying $600m wedding rumour

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were spotted holding hands on Sunday during a shopping trip to the luxury Western fashion store Kemo Sabe in Aspen. Their cosy outing came after they denied reports of having a lavish $600 million wedding in the Colorado hotspot. Despite the controversy, Bezos and Sanchez have remained inseparable and have appeared together at various events, including the 2020 Oscars.(Instagram/LaurenWSanchez)

Jeff Bezos spotted holding hands with Lauren Sanchez in Aspen

The couple was photographed looking all smiles as they made their way to the luxury apparel store, which is a favourite among A-listers like Rihanna and Kyle Richards. For the outing, the 60-year-old billionaire sported a suede jacket over a navy blue t-shirt and blue jeans, completing the look with black boots. Bezos also sported a grey cowboy hat and black aviator glasses.

As for the radiant bride-to-be, Sanchez wore a winter glam ensemble which featured a long black fur coat over a matching form-fitting catsuit. She accessorised with a charcoal grey fur hat. The happy couple appeared to be in good spirits as they enjoyed their outing with friends and family. Their outing comes just a week after the Amazon founder shut down rumours about his multi-million-dollar wedding ceremony.

“This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening,” Bezos wrote on X in response to a Daily Mail report. “The old adage ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on,” he continued, adding, “So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible.”

Bezos and Sanchez were spotted at Kemo Sabe just days after Jennifer Lopez was photographed having drinks with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner at the Aspen hotspot. In the photos obtained by TMZ, the Let's Get Loud singer was seen poking fun at the paps as she stuck out her tongue.