Usha Vance stuns in black at vice president dinner before Donald Trump inauguration day: What future second lady wore

US vice president-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, recently hosted a dinner at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, marking a significant prelude to US president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. The incoming second lady, Usha, was dressed to impress at the vice president's dinner – which also served as a reception for Trump's cabinet selections – in custom Oscar de la Renta. Also read | Who is Usha Vance, the soon-to-be second lady of the US? Usha Vance's look combined elegance with contemporary style. She was pictured walking hand-in-hand with JD Vance at the dinner in Washington DC.(AP)

What the incoming second lady wore

Usha Vance wore a gorgeous strapless velvet gown featuring asymmetric floral accents to the event. She kept her jewellery to a minimum, opting for simple and elegant stud earrings instead of a necklace. The future second lady completed her look with a bun that showcased her gown's sweetheart neckline.

Usha's glamorous black gown complemented her husband's black tux and bow tie. The two were pictured walking hand-in-hand at the dinner in Washington DC, which was held just two days before the 60th US presidential inauguration. The dinner was also graced by prominent international guests, including Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and wife, Nita Ambani, who wore massive emerald jewels with her chic black saree.

More about Usha Vance

Born and raised in suburban San Diego, US, Usha Chilukuri Vance hails from Andhra Pradesh. Her family moved abroad 50 years ago, and she is now set to become the first non-white second lady of the US. An accomplished lawyer and the child of Indian immigrants, Usha is known for her academic success.

Her family hails from Vadluru, a village in Andhra Pradesh. Over the years, her family has contributed to the village by donating land for temples like the Sai Baba, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, and Goddess Bala Seeta temples, which were built for the village's welfare. Although Usha has never visited the village, her father, Chilukuri Radhakrishnan, visited around three years ago to check on the condition of the temples.