Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Usha Vance stuns in black at vice president dinner before Donald Trump inauguration day: What future second lady wore

BySanya Panwar
Jan 20, 2025 10:05 AM IST

Soon-to-be second lady of the US, Usha Vance, looked captivating in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown at an official dinner with husband JD Vance.

US vice president-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, recently hosted a dinner at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, marking a significant prelude to US president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. The incoming second lady, Usha, was dressed to impress at the vice president's dinner – which also served as a reception for Trump's cabinet selections – in custom Oscar de la Renta. Also read | Who is Usha Vance, the soon-to-be second lady of the US?

Usha Vance's look combined elegance with contemporary style. She was pictured walking hand-in-hand with JD Vance at the dinner in Washington DC.(AP)
Usha Vance's look combined elegance with contemporary style. She was pictured walking hand-in-hand with JD Vance at the dinner in Washington DC.(AP)

What the incoming second lady wore

Usha Vance wore a gorgeous strapless velvet gown featuring asymmetric floral accents to the event. She kept her jewellery to a minimum, opting for simple and elegant stud earrings instead of a necklace. The future second lady completed her look with a bun that showcased her gown's sweetheart neckline.

Usha's glamorous black gown complemented her husband's black tux and bow tie. The two were pictured walking hand-in-hand at the dinner in Washington DC, which was held just two days before the 60th US presidential inauguration. The dinner was also graced by prominent international guests, including Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and wife, Nita Ambani, who wore massive emerald jewels with her chic black saree.

More about Usha Vance

Born and raised in suburban San Diego, US, Usha Chilukuri Vance hails from Andhra Pradesh. Her family moved abroad 50 years ago, and she is now set to become the first non-white second lady of the US. An accomplished lawyer and the child of Indian immigrants, Usha is known for her academic success.

Her family hails from Vadluru, a village in Andhra Pradesh. Over the years, her family has contributed to the village by donating land for temples like the Sai Baba, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, and Goddess Bala Seeta temples, which were built for the village's welfare. Although Usha has never visited the village, her father, Chilukuri Radhakrishnan, visited around three years ago to check on the condition of the temples.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On