Donald Trump’s inaugural weekend to have celebrities, performers, and more

Donald Trump’s inaugural weekend will feature famous athletes, internet stars, and popular musicians, with events including performances and appearances by well-known personalities. US President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump attend a private party and fireworks show at Trump National Golf Club on January 18 in Sterling, Virginia. (Getty Images via AFP)

Country singer, guitarist, and songwriter Parker McCollum will perform at the Commander-in-Chief Ball on Monday night, one of three events where the newly sworn-in president is scheduled to address the audience, American news website Axios reported.

Donald Trump, who is set to be the 47th president of the United States, will take the oath of office in Washington on Monday. Due to freezing temperatures, the ceremony will be held indoors, unlike the previous swearing-in at the Capitol steps eight years ago.

Here’s a list of celebrities set to appear at Trump’s inaugural weekend:

Iconic athletes: Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Current athletes: NHL’s Evander Kane, free agent MLB pitcher Noah "Thor" Syndergaard

NHL’s Evander Kane, free agent MLB pitcher Noah "Thor" Syndergaard Retired athletes: Brian Urlacher, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown

Brian Urlacher, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown Internet stars: Jake and Logan Paul, the Nelk boys

Rappers: Rod Wave, Kodak Black

Comedian: Rob Schneider

Singer: Carrie Underwood (performing "America the Beautiful" at the swearing-in)

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO and Brazilian jiu-jitsu medalist, will co-host a black-tie reception on Monday night before the inaugural balls, with other UFC stars expected to attend.

Alex Bruesewitz, the CEO of X Strategies LLC in Palm Beach and a media advisor to Trump's inner circle, shared with Axios at this weekend's events, “President Trump is cool again.”

Bruesewitz played a key role in VIP outreach for the inauguration. Leveraging his personal connections and insights from other Trump allies, he helped assemble a star-studded lineup for this weekend's events.

Bruesewitz told Axios that celebrities who met Trump in person, and those who listened to his podcasts, found him to be charming and funny, not angry or crazy as the media shows.

On January 20, Trump will be inaugurated at 12.00 pm ET (5pm GMT, 4am Tuesday AEDT).