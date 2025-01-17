Mark Zuckerberg throws Sheryl Sandberg under the bus for Facebook work culture in a meeting with Trump advisor

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg accused former COO Sheryl Sandberg for the present “culture” in Facebook in a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump’s advisor Stephen Miller, reported the New York Times. As per the outlet, the tech billionaire was told he has the opportunity to “rebuild America” but on the “terms of Trump.” Throwback picture of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with Facebook's former COO Sheryl Sandberg. (File Photo)

What did Mark Zuckerberg say?

According to the outlet, Zuckerberg blamed Sandberg for Facebook's inclusivity initiative, which saw employees embrace self-expression in the workplace. The Meta CEO will reportedly now not stand against Trump’s crackdown on DEI culture—diversity, equity, and inclusion. The tech mogul has also reportedly mentioned that the new guidelines and layoffs will be initiated to “reset the company.” This DEI culture has been adopted not just by Meta but several companies in America in recent years.

Furthermore, the outlet reported that, according to people present at the meeting, Zuckerberg said he would now solely focus on building tech products.

Who is Sheryl Sandberg?

She served as Facebook's chief operating officer and resigned in 2022. However, she is still part of the advisory board on Meta, Facebook’s parent company. Before joining Facebook, she worked as an economist at the World Bank and was once the chief of staff to then-US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

The Harvard MBA launched Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners with her husband, Tom Bernthal. In addition to her professional achievements, she has also authored two books, "Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead" and "Lean In for Graduates."

Recent controversy involving Mark Zuckerberg:

During a podcast with Joe Regan, the Meta CEO faced backlash due to his remark on the 2024 elections in India. “I mean 2024 was a big election year around the world and all these countries, India, just like a ton of countries that had elections and the incumbents basically lost every single one,” Zuckerberg said. Meta later issued an apology, calling it an “inadvertent error”.