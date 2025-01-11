Mark Zuckerberg's Meta removes tampons from men's bathrooms, faces backlash

Ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, Meta, Facebook's parent company, is implementing significant policy changes that align with the anticipated conservative approach of the new administration. Among the most controversial changes is the removal of tampons from men’s bathrooms in Meta offices, a move that has drawn sharp reactions across social media platforms. Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, removed tampons from men’s bathrooms.(AFP)

Meta aligns policies with shifting landscape

In an internal memo, Janelle Gale, Vice President of Human Resources at Meta, announced the termination of several Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programmes. Gale explained that the changes reflect the “legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the United States, which is changing.”

Meta plans to shift its focus from equity and inclusion training programmes to initiatives promoting fair and consistent practices to reduce bias across all groups. The decision also includes the dismantling of the company’s DEI-focused team and a revamp of its supplier selection process.

Tampon removal stirs social media debate

The removal of tampons from men’s bathrooms, previously made available for nonbinary and transgender employees, has become a lightning rod for online debate. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) expressed disappointment, while others mocked the decision.

One user commented, “Meta’s idea of inclusion was always performative. Now they’re just showing their true colours.” Another joked, “Guess Meta’s next step is banning empathy from the office altogether.”

On the other hand, some users supported the move, claiming it reflected “common sense policies” and aligned with conservative values. “Not totally support this decision,” one user wrote.

Broader policy shifts at Meta

This decision is part of a broader overhaul at Meta, which also includes the termination of its US fact-checking programme. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that fact-checking would be replaced by a community note system inspired by the model used by X. Zuckerberg argued that “fact-checkers have been too politically biased and have destroyed more trust than they’ve created.”

These sweeping changes signal a sharp pivot in Meta’s approach to corporate policy, reflecting the influence of the incoming administration. Whether these decisions bolster Meta’s public image or further polarise opinion remains to be seen.