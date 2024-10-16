Mark Zuckerberg has a new job? Meta CEO turns nail artist for daughter

Dads often go the extra mile to make their daughters feel special. One such sweet gesture was captured on camera and later shared on Instagram by Mark Zuckerberg. It shows the Meta CEO painting his daughter’s nails with vibrant colours and sparkles. The image shows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg carefully painting his daughter’s nails. (Instagram/@zuck)

“Leveling up dad skills with multiple screens on Quest 3S,” Zuckerberg wrote on Instagram, referencing Meta’s new mixed-reality headset, Quest 3S. In the clip, the billionaire hunches over a table and carefully paints his daughter’s nails in different colours. “I crushed it,” he says after finishing the task. The video ends with the little one showing off her nail art.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg immortalises wife Priscilla Chan in giant backyard sculpture

Take a look at Mark Zuckerberg’s post here:

What did social media say?

“The father! Building technology for fathers' errands,” posted an Instagram user. “Bruh went from CEO to stylist for his daughter,” added another. A third commented, “I’m sure this was the main use case when designing the Quest 3S.” A fourth expressed, “Father of the Year award.” A fifth shared, “Very good. Zuck, the nail master.” A sixth wrote, “This is the cutest thing ever.”

About mixed reality headset Meta Quest 3S:

“From watching your favourite TV shows on a cinema-sized screen to your own personal trainer that you can take with you anywhere you go, plus multitasking capabilities, gaming and more, there’s no better mixed reality device on the market at this price” - description of the headset on the company website.

Mark Zuckerberg has three daughters, August, Maxima, and Aurelia, with his wife, American paediatrician and philanthropist Priscilla Chan.

What are your thoughts on dad Mark Zuckerberg’s sweet moment with his daughter? Did the video leave you saying “aww”?