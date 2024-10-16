Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mark Zuckerberg has a new job? Meta CEO turns nail artist for daughter

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 16, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a glimpse of a sweet moment between him and his daughter while talking about the company’s new mixed reality headset.

Dads often go the extra mile to make their daughters feel special. One such sweet gesture was captured on camera and later shared on Instagram by Mark Zuckerberg. It shows the Meta CEO painting his daughter’s nails with vibrant colours and sparkles.

The image shows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg carefully painting his daughter’s nails. (Instagram/@zuck)
The image shows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg carefully painting his daughter’s nails. (Instagram/@zuck)

“Leveling up dad skills with multiple screens on Quest 3S,” Zuckerberg wrote on Instagram, referencing Meta’s new mixed-reality headset, Quest 3S. In the clip, the billionaire hunches over a table and carefully paints his daughter’s nails in different colours. “I crushed it,” he says after finishing the task. The video ends with the little one showing off her nail art.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg immortalises wife Priscilla Chan in giant backyard sculpture

Take a look at Mark Zuckerberg’s post here:

What did social media say?

“The father! Building technology for fathers' errands,” posted an Instagram user. “Bruh went from CEO to stylist for his daughter,” added another. A third commented, “I’m sure this was the main use case when designing the Quest 3S.” A fourth expressed, “Father of the Year award.” A fifth shared, “Very good. Zuck, the nail master.” A sixth wrote, “This is the cutest thing ever.”

About mixed reality headset Meta Quest 3S:

“From watching your favourite TV shows on a cinema-sized screen to your own personal trainer that you can take with you anywhere you go, plus multitasking capabilities, gaming and more, there’s no better mixed reality device on the market at this price” - description of the headset on the company website.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg reveals touching story behind his gold chain. It has something special for his daughters

Mark Zuckerberg has three daughters, August, Maxima, and Aurelia, with his wife, American paediatrician and philanthropist Priscilla Chan.

What are your thoughts on dad Mark Zuckerberg’s sweet moment with his daughter? Did the video leave you saying “aww”?

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On