Trump inauguration: 10 things world must know before grand event kickstarts in foreign leaders, big tech CEOs' presence

Donald Trump is set to make a roaring political comeback to the White House, with his inauguration ceremony taking place on January 20. From Italy's Giorgia Meloni to India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, the grand event will witness attendance of several businessmen, politicians and celebrities. President-elect Donald Trump, Melania Trump and family watch fireworks at Trump National Golf Club, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Sterling, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)(AP)

The 45th President, who is set to become 47th president of the United States, will take the oath of office in Washington on Monday. The setup for the event has moved indoors due to frigid weather from the Capitol steps where Trump was sworn into office eight years ago.

Here's everything you need to know about attendee, inaugural address, performances and celebrations:

When will Trump be sworn in?

On January 20, Trump will be inaugurated at 12.00 pm ET (5pm GMT, 4am Tuesday AEDT).

Earlier, Trump announced that his swearing-in ceremony and subsequent speeches will take place indoors in the US Capitol Rotunda, with a live streaming of the event and parade at the Capital One Arena in Washington. Speeches should begin at 11.30 am ET.

“All other events will remain the same,” the President-elect stated.

Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in just before Trump.

He will recite the presidential oath, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, by placing his hand on a bible.

Weather Channel predicts Washington weather

The Weather Channel predicts a high of 24F (-4.4C) and a low of 9F (-13C) under partly clear skies. However, the weather will be much colder due to wind chill. Monday is likely to be colder than Sunday, with a high chance of snowfall ranging from 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 centimeters).

How to watch Trump’s speech live?

In the United States, all key news networks like CNN and CBS will broadcast Trump's speech live and provide coverage throughout the day. While CNN will start coverage at midnight ET, other networks have planned to commence their programming early in the morning.

CSPAN's YouTube channel is accessible in many parts of the world. You can also Trump inauguration on the White House website, which will offer a live stream available across the world.

What is Trump expected to say in his inaugural address?

Trump is expected to discuss multiple policies that he has promised to implement immediately after taking office, including shutting the southern border, beginning the largest deportation operation in US history, and giving forgiveness to the January 6 insurrectionists who are currently imprisoned or facing court proceedings.

Who all will attend Trump inauguration?

The celebration will feature a number of technology executives, former presidents, and probably some international leaders. The event will most likely have TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, was invited for Trump's inauguration, but it was uncertain whether he would attend, Bloomberg reported.

All living US former presidents are likely to attend, including Barack Obama, while his wife Michelle Obama has declined the invitation. Joe and Jill Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and George W. and Laura Bush are expected to attend the event amidst the tight security.

Nancy Pelosi, the former House Speaker and California Democrat, has stated that she will not be attending.

Trump's team has issued invites to a number of world leaders, including China's Xi Jinping, El Salvador's Nayib Bukele, Hungary's Viktor Orbán, and Argentina's Javier Milei.

Jake and Logan Paul, Caitlyn Jenner, Theo Von, Amber Rose, and Megyn Kelly are reportedly arriving in DC.

Which firms are funding Trump inauguration?

The Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee has collected up to $170 million. The massive collection is projected to exceed $200 million, surpassing Obama's 2009 total of $53 million and Clinton's 1997 total of less than $24 million.

The world's five largest technology corporations are among the top corporate donors, each providing at least $1 million. Microsoft quadrupled its normal donation to $1 million, while Google increased its customary offering from $285,000 to $1 million. Toyota, Ford, and General Motors all donated $1 million. Other notable sponsors include Pfizer, Hims & Hers, Intuit, and Robinhood, which committed $2 million.

Lockheed Martin also entered the million-dollar donor club, despite the fact that the committee is hosting fewer events as compared to prior inaugurations.

What is Trump's pre-inauguration Maga rally?

On Sunday, Trump supporters will meet at Capital One Arena for a pre-inaugural Maga rally, On the other hand, the Black Conservative Federation will host an unauthorised ball with rapper Waka Flocka Flame and former NFL receiver Antonio Brown on inauguration night.

Who will host Trump's pre-inauguration reception?

Zuckerberg, along with billionaire donors Miriam Adelson, Tilman Fertitta, and Todd Ricketts, will co-host a pre-inauguration reception for Trump.

Three formal inaugural balls will be held on Monday evening: the Commander in Chief Ball for military service members, the Liberty Ball and the Starlight Ball for those who donated the most.

Who all are performing at Trump inauguration?

Stars like Carrie Underwood and Lee Greenwood are scheduled to perform at the swearing-in event.

Christopher Macchio, a classical vocalist, will perform the national anthem. Expressing his “deep humility and gratitude” for the invitation, Macchio wrote on X: “I have accepted @realDonaldTrumpPresident Donald J. Trump’s gracious invitation to perform our National Anthem at the Inauguration of our 47th President.”

“In opening and closing this magnificent ceremony with music that celebrates our nation, I hope to contribute to restoring the spirit of unity, strength, and love of country, that will help Make America Great Again.”

Billy Ray Cyrus and Kid Rock will play at Maga rally on Sunday.

A look at Trump's inauguration full itinerary

The celebrations started on Saturday with a reception and splendid fireworks at Trump's Virginia golf course, Later, the inaugural team hosted cabinet reception and vice-president's supper. On Sunday, there will be a wreath-laying event at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by a “victory rally” at Capital One Arena and a candlelight dinner.

The inauguration will start off with a morning church service at St. John's, Later, Trumps will enjoy a customary tea with the Bidens in the White House.

Trump will take part in his first official acts in the Capitol's President's Room following the noon swearing-in. He will examine the armed forces on the east front steps, lead an entourage of ceremonial military regiments and marching bands. After a congressional luncheon and Oval Office signing ceremony, Trump will speak at three inaugural balls.

The celebrations will be wrapped on Tuesday with national prayer service.