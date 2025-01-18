Ivanka Trump reveals her diet, secret behind impressive physique: ‘I still was not consuming…’

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President-elect Donald Trump and wife of businessman Jared Kushner, opened up about her fitness and toned body as her admirers keep wondering how she manages to stay in an excellent shape. Ivanka Trump, who is set to become first daughter soon, has put in a lot of effort to maintain her impressive body, following a rigorous exercise routine and strict diet.(X)

According to the 43-year-old, who is set to become first daughter soon, has put in a lot of effort to maintain her impressive body, following a rigorous exercise routine and strict diet.

However, things weren't always like that. Ivanka once acknowledged that she would gorge herself on “carbs three times a day, usually in the form of pasta or pizza” rather than eating a healthful diet during her twenties.

Ivanka took U-turn after becoming mother, focused on fitness

Ivanka's perspective changed after becoming a mother. She recently disclosed that she performed yoga, cardio, and Pilates for years without getting the desired results, indicating that her fitness journey was not that easy.

The mother of three further clarified that she noticed a significant shift when she shifted her attention to “weightlifting and resistance training.”

She is fervently committed to her health as she exercises four days a week and makes sure that every meal has 30–40 grams of protein.

“It's that pairing of protein and resistance training and weight lifting,” she stated last week when she spoke on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast.

“For a while I was doing weight lifting and I still was not consuming nearly enough protein, and I was not seeing the change. It's when I married those two things that I started noticing a difference.”

Ivanka, who gets up at 5:30 am everyday, practices meditation daily and drinks “excessive” amount of water.

She, however, admitted that she occasionally strays from her diet despite her commitment. She enjoys “stews, sausage, noodles, and anything that involves melted cheese.”