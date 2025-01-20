Menu Explore
Donald Trump inauguration: Who are the prominent Indians attending the mega event?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 20, 2025 06:11 PM IST

Donald Trump will take oath at 12 noon local time (10:30 pm IST) on Monday to begin his second and final term as US President.

Donald Trump will take oath as the 47th US President at 12 noon local time (10:30 pm IST) on Monday, beginning his second and final term in office.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani with Donald Trump in Washington DC.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani with Donald Trump in Washington DC.

Breaking what has traditionally been a strictly domestic affair, Donald Trump has invited several world leaders for his inauguration. The ceremony, to be held indoors at Washington D.C., will also be attended by top business honchos, tech leaders, among others.

Also Read | Trump’s inauguration: Star performances, balls, tea with Biden | Key events

Those invited also include several Indians and Indian-origin leaders. Take a look:

S Jaishankar: External affairs minister S Jaishankar is the Indian government's official representative for the function, which will also see JD Vance, whose wife Usha is of Indian-origin, take oath as Vice President.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani: Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, and his wife Nita, will also be present at the event.

Kalpesh Mehta: Kalpesh Mehta, the founder of Tribeca Developers, the licensed partner for the Trump Organisation in India, is in the US for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

Pankaj Bansal: Pankaj Bansal, MD of M3M Developers, the real estate company executing the Trump Towers project in Gurugram, is also in the US for the event.

Ashish Jain: Ashish Jain, MD of Pune-based real estate firm Kundan Spaces, will be at the function.

Sundar Pichai: Indian-origin CEO of Google and its parent Alphabet, Sundar Pichai will join the likes of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos at the inauguration, while the status of his Microsoft counterpart Satya Nadella, also of Indian-origin, is unclear.

Meanwhile, Varanasi-based renowned Sarod player Amit Bhattacharya, the sole Indian artist to be invited for the inauguration, has reportedly turned down the invite, citing the absence of prime minister Narendra Modi, the Member of Parliament from Varanasi.

