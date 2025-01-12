Menu Explore
EAM Jaishankar to represent India at Donald Trump's swearing-in on January 20

ByHT News Desk
Jan 12, 2025 10:53 AM IST

During his visit, Jaishankar will also engage in meetings with representatives of the incoming administration and other dignitaries attending the event.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald J Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to represent India at Donald Trump's swearing-in on January 20. (ANI Photo)(Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)
“On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S. Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-In Ceremony of President-Elect Donald J Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America,” Centre said in a statement.

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. At noon (Eastern Time), Trump will take the presidential oath of office with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Before Trump, the swearing-in ceremony of Vice President-elect JD Vance will take place. Last month, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) announced “Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise” as a theme for the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies.

According to the JCCIC, the theme honors the Founders' dedication to future generations of Americans to safeguard the longevity of the democratic system of government.

During Trump's inauguration, flags will be lowered to half-staff.

Biden directed that US flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days in honour of former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100. Biden's declaration will remain in effect until January 28 sunset.

The United States Congress certified Donald Trump’s victory in November’s presidential election on January 6, clearing a final hurdle for his return to the White House later that month.

The ceremony in Congress officially validated the 2024 Electoral College results.

The event, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's main opponent in the election, was brief and proceeded without much fanfare.

