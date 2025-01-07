Menu Explore
Indian American Dhol band to participate in Trump inauguration parade from Capitol Hill to White House

PTI |
Jan 07, 2025 05:14 PM IST

An Indian American Dhol band has been invited to participate in the parade from Capitol Hill to the White House during Trump's inauguration.

An Indian American Dhol band has been invited to participate in the parade from Capitol Hill to the White House following Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 47th US president on January 20.

Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony as the 47th US president will take place on January 20.
Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony as the 47th US president will take place on January 20.

Shivam Dhol Tasha Pathak, a Texas-based Indian traditional drum and snare ensemble, will bring its vibrant beats and energetic rhythms to the heart of Washington, DC, offering the world a glimpse of India’s rich musical traditions during the event that will be watched by millions globally, a media release said Monday.

This milestone is not just a triumph for the ensemble but also a defining moment for the Indian community in Texas, across the US and the world. It marks the first time a dynamic, high-energy Indian traditional drum ensemble from Texas will perform on such a grand stage, the press release said.

“The group’s invitation is a testament to the growing recognition of Indian culture worldwide and a celebration of the deepening cultural ties between the US and India,” it added.

In the past, the group has performed at a wide range of events beyond religious festivals, introducing global audiences to the powerful sound of the Dhol Tasha—a traditional drum ensemble.

Prominent among them include musical concerts, collaborations with African and Japanese percussionists, the Howdy Modi event, NBA and NHL halftime shows, and the ICC T20 World Cup opening ceremony.

“However, this performance at the 60th Presidential Inaugural Parade is the pinnacle of their journey. The group’s electrifying drumming and unique fusion of traditional Indian rhythms with global influences make them a perfect fit for this international stage," the release said.

"Representing Texas, a state celebrated for its cultural diversity, the group also shines a spotlight on the state’s role as a hub for multicultural exchange,” it added.

