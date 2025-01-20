Donald Trump inauguration today: Who is attending and who is not? List of world leaders

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, his second stint in the White House in the presence of several guests from across the world. President-elect Donald Trump dances with The Village People at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration.(AP)

While the Presidential inauguration in the US has traditionally been a strictly domestic affair, Donald Trump has broken that tradition and invited several leaders from foreign countries.

Many leaders from around the world are making their way to Washington DC to witness the swearing-in of the new administration.

Donald Trump inauguration: Who’s attending?

Former Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawieck will be attending the inauguration ceremony. He is the leader of the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists party in the EU parliament. Santiago Abascal, who leads the Spanish right-wing Vox Party, and Andre Ventura of Portugal’s populist Chega party, will also be there. So will French far-right politician Eric Zemmour of the Reconquest party.

Who isn't attending?