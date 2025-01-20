Donald Trump inauguration today: Who is attending and who is not? List of world leaders
Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the US is set for January 20. He has invited foreign leaders to join the ceremony in Washington DC.
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, his second stint in the White House in the presence of several guests from across the world.
While the Presidential inauguration in the US has traditionally been a strictly domestic affair, Donald Trump has broken that tradition and invited several leaders from foreign countries.
Follow Donald Trump Inauguration Live updates here.
Many leaders from around the world are making their way to Washington DC to witness the swearing-in of the new administration.
Donald Trump inauguration: Who’s attending?
- Javier Milei: Argentina’s President Javier Milei has confirmed his attendance for Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday. Trump has backed the Argentine leader, once hailing him as a man who can “make Argentina great again.” Mileieven visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Florida in December last year.
- Giorgia Meloni: Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is likely to attend the ceremony, with her office confirming that she would go if her schedule allows. She is also one of the world leaders who visited Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s election. She is seen as a close ally to both the incoming US President and his chief backer, Elon Musk.
- Daniel Noboa: Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa believes that Trump’s victory in the US Presidential elections is a victory for Latin America too. He will take a break from his re-election campaign to travel for the inauguration, according to a statement from his office.
- Nayib Bukele: El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele hasn't confirmed his attendance yet. A close friend to Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, Bukele had invited him to his July 2024 inauguration.
- Mateusz Morawieck: Former Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawieck will be attending the inauguration ceremony. He is the leader of the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists party in the EU parliament.
- Santiago Abascal, who leads the Spanish right-wing Vox Party, and Andre Ventura of Portugal’s populist Chega party, will also be there. So will French far-right politician Eric Zemmour of the Reconquest party.
Who isn't attending?
- Narendra Modi:: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen as being close to Trump during his first term. Following his election victory in December, Modi was among the first to call and congratulate the President-elect. While the PM will not attend, external affairs minister S Jaishankar will represent him. This is the case with other Quad members Japan and Australia as well, who will be represented by their foreign ministers.
- Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping has been invited to the ceremony, but he won't be travelling to Washington for it. Instead, Xi is sending his deputy Han Zheng.
- Viktor Orban: Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is seen as a close ally to Trump. The Hungarian leader has said that he believes the president-elect will end Russia’s war on Ukraine. He has been invited to the ceremony but will not make it due to a state address, according to local media.
- Jair Bolsonaro: Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been invited, but cannot attend. The Brazilian Supreme Court has refused to reinstate his passport that was confiscated amid several investigations, including alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2022 general election, which he lost. His wife Michelle will be at the ceremony in his place.
- Keir Starmer: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has not been invited, his office confirmed on Thursday. The Kingdom is sending its ambassador to the US as their official representative. However, Nigel Farage of the Reform UK party, is invited and will be present.
- Ursula von der Leyen: European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, and much of the European Union and members of NATO haven't been invited.
- Olaf Scholz: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hasn't been invited for the ceremony, with the EU's largest economy sending it's ambassador. An invitation has, however, been extended to Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD), who will be represented by co-leader Tino Chrupalla.
- Emmanuel Macron: French President Emmanuel Macron was not invited. France, like most European nations, will be represented by its ambassador to the US.
Recommended Topics
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.See More
News / World News / Donald Trump inauguration today: Who is attending and who is not? List of world leaders
See Less
SHARE
Copy