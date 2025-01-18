Tribeca’s Kalpesh Mehta meets Eric Trump at Mar-a-Lago in the US, discusses new Trump projects in India

Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, the licensed partner for the Trump Organisation in India, has met Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son, at the prestigious Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida and discussed the new Trump India projects with him. Mehta is in the United States to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. He has been invited as part of an exclusive friends and family group, which includes Trump partners from around the globe. Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers and licensed partner for the Trump Organisation in India, met Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, at the prestigious Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida and discussed the new Trump India projects with him.(Tribeca )

“Had a great day discussing the new Trump India projects with Eric Trump at the stunning Mar-a-Lago club. Deal announcements coming soon!” Mehta said on his Instagram handle.

Mar-a-Lago has been President-elect Donald Trump’s primary residence since 2020 and has been referred to as the ‘center of the world’ since his victory in November 2024. Global leaders and business titans, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Argentinian President Javier Milei, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, have all visited the club to meet with Trump.

Tribeca has partnered with the Trump Organization for luxury real estate projects in India since 2012. Mehta, an alumnus of the Wharton School alongside Donald Trump Jr., is said to share a close relationship with the Trump family.

Mehta has been invited to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony to be held on January 20 as part of an exclusive friends and family group, which includes Trump partners from around the globe, such as Hussain Sajwani of Damac, who recently announced a $20 billion U.S. investment alongside Donald Trump.

Pankaj Bansal, director of M3M India, the real estate company executing the Trump Towers project in Gurugram, is also in the US for the event. He tweeted on January 18, “First time when I met Donald Trump Jr., it was back in 2017 for the signing up of Trump Towers Delhi NCR! What a fantastic growth story it has been since then, both the brands have grown strength to strength!

Six new Trump Towers, totalling 8 million square feet, are set to be launched across India in 2025. These towers will be located in cities including Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Noida. Pune will host India's first Trump Office project, a significant commercial real estate development comprising 1.6 million square feet of office space with two iconic towers and a connected rooftop.

Plans for new Trump properties in India

The brand plans to launch these projects with an estimated investment of ₹7,000 crore to ₹8,000 crore, aiming to generate sales of ₹15,000 crore over the next four to six years. Currently, India houses four Trump Tower properties in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Kolkata, covering approximately 3.5 million square feet. The Gurugram and Kolkata projects are scheduled for delivery in 2025.

Mehta had told HT.com last year that “India has the highest number of Trump Towers outside America. With six more launches, India will have the highest number of Trump Towers.”

“These will be a mix of full stack and development management models. Each of these projects will have local partners - developers and landowners,” he had told HT.com.

On plans to bring Donald Trump (Jr) to India, Mehta had said that “the plan is to bring both Donald Trump (Jr) and Eric Trump to India next year…definitely in the first half.”

He told HT.com that the two would visit India early next year to launch the Trump Tower projects.

Tribeca has brought four Trump properties to India so far. It had earlier licensed the brand to Lodha for the Trump Tower in Mumbai and Panchshil Realty in Pune. It is executing the Gurugram project with the M3M group and the Kolkata project with the Unimark group. Buyers of these luxury housing units include HNIs and even Bollywood stars. As many as 20% are NRIs.