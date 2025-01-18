Donald Trump Inauguration: Which bible will President-elect use on his big day?

President-elect Donald Trump is set to take the oath of the presidency for the second time on January 20, 2025. Continuing the precedent set by his predecessors, Trump will lay one hand on the Bible during the inauguration ceremony. However, details of which Bible Trump will use have not been stated; this information can be found in the press release. FILE - President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago, on Jan. 9, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

Bibles have long been taken during the inaugurations of presidents in the United States of America. This tradition began with the first President, George Washington, who borrowed the Book from a local Masonic Lodge on 30 April 1789.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump Inauguration: All celebrities and tech moguls attending President-elect’s big day

Which bible will Trump use?

For his first inauguration in 2017, Trump used two Bibles: his own childhood Bible and the historic Lincoln Bible. Trump’s mother gifted him his personal Bible in 1955, when he was eight years and nine months old, after he graduated from Sunday Church Primary School at the First Presbyterian Church in Queens, per The New York Times.

The Lincoln Bible, used by Abraham Lincoln during his 1861 inauguration, has also been used by former President Barack Obama for both of his inaugurations.

Trump's special ‘Inauguration Day Bible’

Most recently, just a couple of days before Trump’s second swearing-in, the publishers of the God Bless the USA Bible introduced Trump-endorsed the ‘Inauguration Day Bible’. For $69.99, customers can get this KJV Bible combined with the US Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Pledge of Allegiance, and chorus of lyrics to God Bless the USA by Lee Greenwood.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump Inauguration: President-elect is set to take the Oval Office on the coldest day in 40 years

For Trump supporters, the standard God Bless the USA Bible remains available for $59.99. Another edition, titled The Day God Intervened, commemorates the failed assassination attempt against Trump in July and is also for sale. A Trump-signed Bible is listed on the publisher’s website for $1,000.