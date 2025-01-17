Donald Trump is set to take the Oval Office on the coldest inauguration day in 40 years

It will be an extraordinarily cold Inauguration Day when President-elect Donald Trump swears upon the Bible on Monday. The forecast for the district is cold on Monday; a polar vortex is expected to sweep through Washington, DC. FILE - President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters after a meeting with Republican leadership at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(AP)

The cold front is to bring some of the coldest weather this winter; forecast temperature in Washington at noon when the swearing-in, is scheduled to be in the low twenties, some twenty degrees below normal winter temperatures.

Some rain could turn to snow and move into the area just before the main event on Monday, but Sunday will still be on theme with occasional rain showers here and there. But there is good news as Monday is going to be fine, means no rain but very cold it will also be windy.

ALSO READ| TikTok ban: Biden hands over Chinese app's fate to Trump before White House exit

Arctic blast will bring frigid weather to Washington

If the predictions prove accurate, it will be the coldest Inauguration Day since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration on January 21, 1985, at which point the mercury reached 7 at noon. This is significantly colder than President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009, which was 28 degrees Fahrenheit.

It will be chilly, with wind speeds ranging from 10 to 20 mph and occasional gusts of up to 30 mph. These conditions will make it feel even colder, with wind chills around 10 degrees during the day and below 10 degrees at night.

This continues a downward trend in temperatures following a tremendous Arctic air mass that has moved south from Canada. Cold air is present by Saturday morning for many northern parts of the United States, and then it extends to the rest of the West, Central, South, and East by Sunday morning. Tens of millions of people living in the Lower 48 states may have highs of up to 30 degrees below average during the coldest time of year.

Out of 58 years, nine were inaugurated on January 20, 1937 but only 22 ceremonies have occurred. Should the temperatures on Monday rise to 24, Donald will be the third in line to be the coldest president in history. The record low temperature for a presidential inauguration occurred at John F. Kennedy’s 1961 swearing-in after eight inches of snow.

ALSO READ| Seven Indian firms join India-US space, defence collaboration programme

Interestingly, President Reagan holds the record for both the coldest and warmest January inaugurations. While his second inauguration in 1985 saw bone-chilling 7-degree weather, his first in 1981 was a comparatively balmy 55 degrees.