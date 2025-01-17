Donald Trump Inauguration: All celebrities and tech moguls attending President-elect’s big day

President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th US president for his second nonconsecutive term on January 20 in Washington, D.C. The same day is expected to be extremely cold, with temperatures in the low twenties and wind chills around 10 degrees, marking the coldest inauguration day in 40 years On Jan. 20, Donald Trump will be inaugurated for his second nonconsecutive term as U.S. president in Washington, D.C.(AP)

Trump's big day will have performers, technocrats, world leaders, and celebrities turning up, making it one of the most discussed inaugurations in the recent past.

Here’s a full list of all celebrities and tech moguls to attend Trump's inauguration day:

Carrie Underwood: The country music superstar will sing “America the Beautiful” during the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood stated in a statement.

Christopher Macchio: The opera tenor is set to perform the national anthem during the ceremony.

Rascal Flatts: The country group will perform at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, honouring military service members.

Gavin DeGraw will perform at the Starlight Ball.

Kid Rock will perform at several inaugural events, including the Make America Great Again Rally on Sunday.

Jason Aldean: The country star will perform at The Liberty Ball on Monday night.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lee Greenwood: Both will join Kid Rock and The Village People at the Make America Great Again Rally.

“I’m excited to sing yet again for President of the United States and particularly my friend Donald J. Trump,” Greenwood said.

Waka Flocka Flame and Fivio Foreign

Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg

Jeff Bezos

Shou Zi Chew

Sylvester Stallone

Logan and Jake Paul

The Nelk Boys

Bryce Hall

Amber Rose

Caitlyn Jenner

Antonio Brown

Cartier Family

Megyn Kelly