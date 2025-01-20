Did Trump just admit that Elon Musk helped him rig US election? President-elect's ‘computer’ remark sparks wild theories

President-elect Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated shortly as the 47th President of the US, held a massive victory rally in Pennsylvania, where his one remark about billionaire Elon Musk has sparked wild conspiracy theories. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk during a rally the day before Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2025.(REUTERS)

After welcoming Musk onstage on Sunday afternoon, Trump told boisterous crowd that the tech tycoon “knows computers better than anybody".

“He knows those computers better than anybody. All those computers. Those vote-counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide,” the Republican leader stated.

“He journeyed to Pennsylvania where he spent a month-and-a-half campaigning for me in Pennsylvania and he's a popular guy. He was very effective... Thank you to Elon.”

On election night, polling had indicated that US VP and Trump rival Kamala Harris might win the swing state, but the GOP leader ultimately prevailed comfortably and won all of the other swing states.

Trump's remarks on Musk explodes Internet with wild theories

Trump's remarks are now stoking rumors that Musk used his technical expertise to help rig the state.

“Sounds like a confession that Elon Musk changed vote totals to hand him the election,” one X user said.

“Sounds like musk rigged the voting!” another wrote.

“Absolutely 100 percent. No way Trump won every swing state. That's why Musk has an office in the WH now,” a third user chimed in.

Meanwhile, some Trump supporters defended the President-elect, saying “it's so funny watching the left turn into conspiracy theories.”

“Democrats playing twisters as usual,” another admirer said.

Musk addresses Trump's victory rally crowd

Musk stated in his succinct remarks that "we will do great things here" in order to shake up the government bureaucracy with his new DOGE agency.

“This victory is the start really,” he pledged.

The new agency's mission, according to Musk, is to "Make America Great Again" and "Make America strong for centuries."

With the federal budget currently hovering around $6.8 trillion, Musk has already set an ambitious aim of reducing federal expenditure by $2 trillion over the next several years.