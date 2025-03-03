Blackpink Lisa ditches the traditional gown for a unique tuxedo-inspired look for her dazzling Oscars debut

Blackpink member Lisa attended the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The singer and rapper nailed her debut at the awards night by ditching the traditional gown for a sleek black tuxedo dress layered atop a long white shirtdress designed by Markgong. Lisa poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

Lisa's dazzling debut at the Oscars 2025

Joining the ranks of Hollywood's biggest talents, the Blackpink member, who made her acting debut with the HBO series The White Lotus, made a stellar debut at the 2025 Oscars. Lisa's Markgong ensemble for the red carpet is the best of both worlds as it combines the elegance of a gown with the charming suaveness of a tuxedo. Let's decode her red carpet look.

Lisa arrives at the Oscars. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The layers!

The sleek black tailored ensemble features an elongated black coat with a notch lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a front button closure, and a floor-grazing hem length. The deconstructed ensemble also features a white shirt dress, which she wore under the black coat dress. It has a collared neckline, a pleated design on the bodice, front button closures, and a floor-length hem.

She completed the ensemble by wearing black flared pants underneath the shirt dress. It has a high-rise waist and a bell-bottom silhouette. The singer broke up the muted colour palette of her look with a red floral brooch. Lastly, for the accessories, she chose gold hoop earrings, rings, and black pumps.

Serving a contemporary take on Old Hollywood, Lia chose to leave her wavy auburn hair loose with a fringe worn down the front, and for the glam, she went for glossy pink lips, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glittery eyeliner on the lower waterline, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter.

Lastly, her look's black and white palette extended to her choice of nails for the evening, with Lisa opting for milky white and black nails.