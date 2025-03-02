Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Oscar nominations 2025: full list of nominees for 97th Academy Awards

Reuters |
Mar 02, 2025 04:31 PM IST

AWARDS-OSCARS/NOMINEES (FACTBOX):FACTBOX-Oscar nominations 2025: full list of nominees for 97th Academy Awards

March 2 - The full list of nominees for the 97th Oscars on Sunday. Winners will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood starting at 4 p.m. Pacific time . BEST PICTURE "Anora” “The Brutalist” “A Complete Unknown” “Conclave” “Dune: Part Two” “Emilia Pérez” "I'm Still Here" "Nickel Boys" “The Substance” “Wicked” BEST ACTOR Adrien Brody,“The Brutalist” Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown” Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing” Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave” Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Oscar nominations 2025: full list of nominees for 97th Academy Awards
Oscar nominations 2025: full list of nominees for 97th Academy Awards

BEST ACTRESS Cynthia Erivo,“Wicked” Karla Sofia Gascon, "Emilia Perez" Mikey Madison,“Anora” Demi Moore,“The Substance” Fernanda Torres,“I’m Still Here” BEST DIRECTOR Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez” Sean Baker, "Anora” Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist” Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance” James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Yura Borisov, “Anora” Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown” Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist” Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown" Ariana Grande, “Wicked” Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist" Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave” Zoe Saldaña,“Emilia Pérez”

BEST ADTED SCREENPLAY “A Complete Unknown” “Conclave” “Emilia Pérez” “Nickel Boys” “Sing Sing” ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY “Anora” “The Brutalist” “A Real Pain” “September 5” “The Substance”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM “Flow” “Inside Out 2” “Memoir of a Snail” “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” “The Wild Robot”

BEST ANIMATED SHORT "Beautiful Men" "In the Shadow of the Cypress" "Magic Candies" "Wander to Wonder" "Yuck!"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE “I’m Still Here,” Brazil “The Girl with the Needle,” Denmark “Emilia Pérez,” France “The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” Germany “Flow,” Latvia

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE “Black Box Diaries” “No Other Land” “Porcelain War” “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat” “Sugarcane”

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT “Death by Numbers” “I Am Ready, Warden” “Incident” “Instruments of a Beating Heart” “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE “The Brutalist” “Conclave” “Emilia Pérez” “Wicked” “The Wild Robot” BEST ORIGINAL SONG “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez” “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight” “Like a Bird” from “Sing Sing” “Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez” “Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

BEST SOUND “A Complete Unknown” "Dune: Part Two” “Emilia Perez” “Wicked” “The Wild Robot”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN “The Brutalist” “Conclave” “Dune: Part Two” “Nosferatu” “Wicked”

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT “A Lien” “Anuja” “I’m Not a Robot” “The Last Ranger” “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

BEST CINEMATOGRHY “The Brutalist” “Dune: Part Two” “Emilia Pérez” “Maria” “Nosferatu”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING “A Different Man” “Emilia Pérez” “Nosferatu” “The Substance” "Wicked"

BEST COSTUME DESIGN “A Complete Unknown” “Conclave” “Gladiator II” "Nosferatu” “Wicked”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS “Alien: Romulus” “Better Man” “Dune: Part Two” “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” “Wicked”

BEST FILM EDITING “Anora” “The Brutalist” “Conclave” “Emilia Pérez” “Wicked”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On