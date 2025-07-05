J-Hope reveals why 2018 was a difficult time for BTS, how it became scary: ‘It started feeling overwhelming’

BTS rapper J-Hope has spoken about the time when things became difficult for his fellow group members--Namjoon, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook in 2018. Speaking on the YouTube variety show Pinggyego, hosted by Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, J-Hope said seven years ago matters got “scary”, “overwhelming”, and the BTS members even went "through a bit of a slump". J-Hope spoke about the pressure BTS faced a few years ago.

J-Hope opens up on difficult times faced by BTS in 2018

J-Hope was asked about the most difficult time in his career. He replied, as translated by allkpop, "Around 2018, BTS was receiving so much love that I started wondering if we truly deserved all that attention. People’s eyes on us became a little scary. Normally, getting a reaction is something to be grateful for, but it started feeling overwhelming. Even the members went through a bit of a slump."

J-Hope shares how BTS members sailed through the tough times

The BTS member shared that the group managed to overcome those emotions together. He added that they got through it by "reminding ourselves of our message—Love Yourself". The rapper said that the "idea wasn’t just for others; it applied to us too. And as we embraced it, we found real strength”. He also said that writing songs helped BTS "learn and grow emotionally".

What are J-Hope's concerns now about BTS

When asked if he had any recent concerns, J-Hope talked about BTS' upcoming activities. “Now that all the members have completed their military service, we’re preparing to resume team activities. But it’s been such a long time—we haven’t been together as seven in nearly three or four years. I’m constantly thinking about how to best coordinate things with the members as we reunite. It’s been so long, so I want to do it right,” he added.

As a full group, the last release of BTS was Yet to Come (2022). After that, the BTS members served in the military. Jin started his military service in December 2022 and completed it in June last year. J-Hope was discharged in October 2023. Namjoon, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook completed their service in June this year.