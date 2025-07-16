Search
Who is the strongest BTS member post-enlistment? RM and Jungkook spill details

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 02:25 am IST

With all BTS members back from service, a playful Weverse live revealed which of its seven members is now the strongest.

With all seven members of BTS members back from military service, fans are finally getting the kind of easygoing, unfiltered moments that make the South Korean boy band feel like home again. During a Weverse live on July 15, RM dubbed himself, Jungkook, and Taehyung as the “workout crew”, followed by a playful debate over who now holds the title of the strongest in post-enlistment BTS, Koreaboo reported.

RM and Jungkook have talked about the strongest in BTS post military service
What's new in post-enlistment BTS?

During the Weverse live, RM, Jungkook, and V were seen talking about who is now the strongest in the group.

Jungkook, long known for his fitness routine, and RM, who bulked up before enlistment, both admitted they have been dethroned. The title, they say, now belongs to Kim Taehyung.

Also Read: Jungkook shares BTS will ‘have to work hard until next spring’ for their 1st album in four years: 'I'm a bit worried'

RM casually revealed that V has surpassed him in strength, while Jungkook quickly agreed, both affirming that post-military V is not just back, he is stronger than ever.

 

“Shocking news, Kim Taehyung is stronger than me now,” revealed RM during the live. Jungkook chimed in, “He’s stronger than me too.”

RM added, “We mostly do bodyweight exercises, but Taehyung joined the special unit and started lifting weights. He’s bigger than us. We can’t even finish the sets he does now.”

The video has since gone viral about just how strong V has become post-enlistment.

Military service timeline

BTS members Jin and J-Hope were the first ones to start their military service. It was Jin who enlisted himself in December 2022, followed by J-Hope in April 2023. While Jin completed his duty in June 2024, J-Hope returned a few months later in October.

The other members, RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook signed up for the service in December 2023 and were discharged by June 2025.

FAQs

Who is the strongest BTS member after military service?

According to RM and Jungkook, it’s V (Kim Taehyung).

What is the BTS workout crew?

RM, Jungkook, and V termed themselves the “workout crew” during a Weverse live.

Are all BTS members done with military service?

Yes, all seven members have completed their mandatory military service.

