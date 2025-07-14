BTS’ Jimin hilariously blanks on Mic Drop lyrics post-military conscription; fans comment: ‘Revoke his ARMY license!’

BTS might not be back back, but let’s be honest, there’s still plenty happening to keep ARMY buzzing. With J-Hope, 31, lighting up stages on his solo tour Hope on the Stage Tour, and his new track Killin’ It Girl living up to its name, it’s clear the energy hasn’t dropped one bit. But at his latest performance at 2025 Lollapalooza Berlin, it wasn’t just J-Hope stealing the spotlight. Enter: Park Jimin. BTS' Jimin and J-hope

Fresh from his military conscription, Jimin, 29, took to Instagram to share a sweet moment, filming himself vibing to Mic Drop in front of his big TV. But eagle-eyed fans noticed something hilarious: Jimin may have shown up for J-Hope, but he kind of forgot the lyrics to one of BTS’s biggest hits: Mic Drop.

A fan reposted the story to Instagram reels with the caption: “BTS took so long that Jimin forgot Mic Drop.” And honestly? The internet ran with it. In the video, Jimin sings the parts he remembers with full confidence and fumbles adorably through the ones he doesn’t. It’s the kind of relatable content ARMY didn’t know they needed.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the moment: “You’d think these songs be engraved in their cranium by now but it’s refreshing to see he forgets the lyrics just as much as I do sometimes,” one user wrote. Another said, “I would say ‘Park Jimin is all of us’ but if there's one thing ARMY doesn't do it's mess up that mianhae eomma.” “He is a baby ARMY, leave him alone,” someone joked. “We should revoke his ARMY license,” one playful fan wrote. Another chimed in, “Wait til Hoba (J-Hope) finds out about this.” One more fan gushed, “His confidence when he said that first mianhae eomma was everything.”And of course: “Aniyo! He was just too excited! Remembering Jimin up on the backstage watching the first Hobipalooza! He surely enjoyed that!”

So while he may have forgotten a few lines, one thing’s for sure: Jimin’s heart — and ARMY’s love for him — are still very much in the right place.