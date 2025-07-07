BTS' Kim Taehyung and Anna Wintour share a private moment at the Celine Spring 2026 show; watch

The BTS drought is finally coming to an end but while most members are easing back into the spotlight slowly, Kim Taehyung is diving in headfirst with a brand-new look and a whole new vibe. Jin and J-Hope might be busy with music and press tours, but V? He’s out here turning heads with his upgraded style and even more upgraded circle in the fashion world. Anna Wintour and Kim Tae-hyung,

Tae's best moments from the show

This weekend, V was spotted at the Celine show in Paris — the brand’s first under new creative director Michael Rider (who just took over from Hedi Slimane). Rider debuted a co-ed lineup mixing men’s and women’s looks, and V, obviously, turned up looking like the main event. Gone are the playful boyband fits; this was sharp, tailored, and subtly dramatic. Add to that a headline-grabbing appearance with Park Bo-gum, and it’s no wonder the cameras couldn’t get enough. The two walked hand-in-hand, effortlessly turning the entrance into a moment.

But the real shocker came later: V was seen conversing with fashion royalty Anna Wintour — the longtime Vogue Editor-in-Chief who recently stepped down after an iconic 37-year run. Additionally, here’s even video evidence of Wintour personally inviting V to Vogue World, the magazine’s marquee event in October.

Netizens lose their minds

And just like that, the internet spiraled into a frenzy. Fans were quick to react: “Got a personal invite from THEE Anna Wintour 🔥,” said one, referring to a hope that we will be seeing BTS at the MET this year and if not the whole band, then at least Anna. One more comment said, “This boy can make Anna smileeee🔥🔥🔥.” Another comment claimed, “Anna Wintour smiled only Tae can do that 😂😂😂😂.” Another claimed, “being personally invited to an event by Anna Wintour herself. Taehyung the icon that you are.” One more said, “The way I've never seen this woman smile or hear her talking but she talks and smiles to him!! everyone falling for his adorable and beautiful soul.”

It’s not just that V showed up in style! It’s that he showed up and casually made fashion’s most intimidating figure light up like a fangirl, and fans rightfully think that this moment with Wintour might just be the beginning of his fashion domination era.