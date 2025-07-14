Jungkook shares BTS will ‘have to work hard until next spring’ for their 1st album in four years: 'I'm a bit worried'

BTS members Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook held multiple live sessions on Weverse, interacting with their fans. Jimin and Jungkook held a live session, and minutes later, the youngest BTS member again came live on the platform. Talking to their fans, Jimin and Jungkook opened up about their upcoming album and how the BTS members will work hard for it. Jimin also shared a funny anecdote about Jungkook from their time in the military. BTS members Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook held multiple live sessions on Weverse.

Jimin and Jungkook recall a funny incident during their military days

As translated by X user @BTStranslation_, Jimin said that during their military service days, one day he was trying to fall asleep. Suddenly, Jungkook started singing in his sleep, really well. Jungkook had a nested dream of a really good melody, and there he woke up trying to record it. Jimin said Jungkook sang really loudly, though it was cool, in real life.

Jungkook replied, "I wanted to record it so bad since it was so good." However, he couldn't record it since it was in his sleep. Reacting to this, Jimin said, "You wouldn't be able to record it anyway in real life, as we didn't have our phones." Jungkook said he could have remembered it if he had been awake and sang it a couple of times to remember. However, he was actually doing it in his nested dream.

Jungkook, Jimin open up on upcoming album

Jimin and Jungkook talked about their upcoming album, which will be released next spring. Jungkook said, "We're aiming for next spring. Now, no matter what the outcome is, we have to release something. Right?" Jimin replied, "That's right." "Our ARMY has waited so long, we can't delay it any longer," added Jungkook. Jimin responded, "We can't postpone it."

Jimin further said, "I'm wondering what kind of song we'll come back with." "Actually, the title... I'm really curious," said Jungkook, adding, "Next spring. We have to work hard until next spring. Honestly, I'm a bit worried."

Jungkook says he isn't like Namjoon

During his live session, Jungkook called himself "a very realistic person". "I can't write lyrics like RM (Kim Namjoon) hyung (elder brother). I'm very straightforward and very realistic, so the wording doesn't come out."

About BTS

BTS members Kim Namjoon, Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jungkook completed their military service last month. Suga, who was doing his social service, was the last member to get discharged. Jin and J-Hope were discharged from their military service in June and October, respectively, last year.