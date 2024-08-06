Victoria Canal shuts down Tom Cruise dating rumours: 'Let's just stop this…'

Singer Victoria Canal, wants to clarify that she is not dating Tom Cruise. A few days ago, there were reports of romance brewing between Tom, 62, and Victoria, whom he met at Glastonbury festival. Now, Victoria has taken to Instagram to call out the ‘insane’ reports, and joked that she never thought she would ‘have to clarify that out loud in her life.’ (Also read: Tom Cruise willingly ‘didn’t see’ daughter Suri Cruise ‘grow up’) Victoria Canal called Tom Cruise her mentor.

What Victoria said

On Monday, Victoria shared a selfie in which she appeared dumbstruck at the reports, and shared a series of those reports suggesting that the Mission Impossible star is rumoured to be dating her.

The singer began her long note, saying, “Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think I am dating Tom cruise. I’m deceased. (skull emoticon) let’s just stop this in its tracks - I’m sorry to bum u out but I am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person and artist. lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life. Y’all. If you’re gonna write me up @pagesix use a better picture damn (huge perk: first time I’m Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!! there’s always a win somewhere, thanks Tom).”

‘Tom has been nothing but a respectful, encouraging person’

She continued, “In all seriousness guys, Tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like Chris Martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living. and again, i am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. you learn a lot if you're open to life bringing you those teachers. Ok lastly gonna take this opportunity to say I’M GOING ON TOUR and have 2 new slaying songs out so if you’re new here, enjoy.”

Tom's famous relationships have attracted a lot of attention over the years. He has been married thrice; to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. All of these relationships lasted for a few years. Tom recently split from Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, earlier this year.

He was last seen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.