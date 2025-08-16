Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Universal Music CEO breaks silence on Drake's lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us: ‘Makes no sense’

ByHT News Desk | Written by Arya Vaishnavi
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 01:11 am IST

Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge criticised Drake's lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's diss track, arguing his claims are “farcical.”

Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge has slammed Drake for his lawsuit against the company. The Canadian artist sued the music corporation in January over the release of Kendrick Lamar's popular diss track, Not Like Us. He accused the label of defaming him by knowingly promoting “false” and “dangerous” narratives about him. However, the 65-year-old refuted the claims in a declaration letter filed Thursday with a New York federal court, arguing that the God's Plan rapper's allegation “makes no sense,” Forbes and Variety reported.

File photo of Kendrick Lamar and Drake(AP)
File photo of Kendrick Lamar and Drake(AP)

Universal Music boss slams Drake's lawsuit over Not Like Us

Grainge wrote in the letter that “claims that I was behind a scheme to ‘devalue’ [Drake’s] brand through the release and promotion of the Kendrick Lamar recording ‘Not Like Us’ — an allegation that makes no sense due to the fact that the company that I run, Universal Music Group N.V., has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Drake, including longstanding and critical financial support for his recording career, the purchase and ownership of the bulk of his recording catalog, and the purchase of his music publishing rights.”

He further slammed the 38-year-old's allegations that “the music company that decided to publish, promote, exploit, and monetize allegations that it understood were not only false, but dangerous.” Grainge called Family Matters rapper's claims of his involvement “farcical.” “Given Drake’s motion, I would like to make it quite clear that I had never heard the recording ‘Not Like Us,’ nor ever saw the corresponding cover art or music video, until after they were released by Interscope Records,” he added, per Variety.

While One Dance hitmaker filed the lawsuit over the viral diss track, he did not sue Lamar. UMG is listed as the only defendant in his legal filings, including an amended complaint filed in April, per Forbes. The complaint clearly states that the “lawsuit is not about the artist who created ‘Not Like Us’.” Grainge's letter comes days after Drake’s legal team sought evidence, including the Swimming Pools rapper's contract and other sensitive information.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Universal Music CEO breaks silence on Drake's lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us: ‘Makes no sense’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On