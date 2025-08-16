Universal Music CEO breaks silence on Drake's lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us: ‘Makes no sense’

Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge has slammed Drake for his lawsuit against the company. The Canadian artist sued the music corporation in January over the release of Kendrick Lamar's popular diss track, Not Like Us. He accused the label of defaming him by knowingly promoting “false” and “dangerous” narratives about him. However, the 65-year-old refuted the claims in a declaration letter filed Thursday with a New York federal court, arguing that the God's Plan rapper's allegation “makes no sense,” Forbes and Variety reported. File photo of Kendrick Lamar and Drake(AP)

Universal Music boss slams Drake's lawsuit over Not Like Us

Grainge wrote in the letter that “claims that I was behind a scheme to ‘devalue’ [Drake’s] brand through the release and promotion of the Kendrick Lamar recording ‘Not Like Us’ — an allegation that makes no sense due to the fact that the company that I run, Universal Music Group N.V., has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Drake, including longstanding and critical financial support for his recording career, the purchase and ownership of the bulk of his recording catalog, and the purchase of his music publishing rights.”

He further slammed the 38-year-old's allegations that “the music company that decided to publish, promote, exploit, and monetize allegations that it understood were not only false, but dangerous.” Grainge called Family Matters rapper's claims of his involvement “farcical.” “Given Drake’s motion, I would like to make it quite clear that I had never heard the recording ‘Not Like Us,’ nor ever saw the corresponding cover art or music video, until after they were released by Interscope Records,” he added, per Variety.

While One Dance hitmaker filed the lawsuit over the viral diss track, he did not sue Lamar. UMG is listed as the only defendant in his legal filings, including an amended complaint filed in April, per Forbes. The complaint clearly states that the “lawsuit is not about the artist who created ‘Not Like Us’.” Grainge's letter comes days after Drake’s legal team sought evidence, including the Swimming Pools rapper's contract and other sensitive information.