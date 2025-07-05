Drake debuts surprise new single What Did I Miss in bizarre livestream, takes shots at Kendrick Lamar to reignite feud

Singer-rapper Drake surprised his fans on Friday evening as he debuted a new single from his upcoming album, Iceman. The rapper did a live stream on his YouTube channel, talking about the album and even dropping the first single, What Did I Miss. Fans certainly didn't miss that some bars in the track were aimed at Kendrick Lamar, the fellow rapper feuding with Drake. Drake dropped the first single of his new album, Iceman, in a livestream on Friday night.(@Drake/X)

Drake's Iceman livestream

The rather bizarre livestream saw Drake driving a van around Toronto with Iceman merchandise and branding all around it. The video saw Drake rap about his life and the company he keeps, without much context about the album. There are shots of the back of the van, where we can see a phone number and a website. The website in question is called The-Iceman.com. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to be working right now.

Drake's jibe at Kendrick Lamar

The one big reveal from the livestream was Drake dropping the single, What Did I Miss. The single, a typical mix of rap and verse in Drake's signature style, contains some potshots at Kendrick Lamar. One verse in the track goes: "I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d*ckriding gang since Headlines." The Pop Out reference is quite clearly a dig aimed at Kendrick, who held a Pop Out concert in Los Angeles on Juneteenth in 2024.

This was right before the feud between the two rappers began, which intensified with Kendrick implying Drake is a paedophile in his Grammy-winning track, Not Like Us.

Fans react

Meanwhile, fans have reacted to Drake's livestream with a mix of confusion and praise. "Great production but good god he’s been doing this flow since CLB," one not-so-impressed listener wrote. Another added, "Unfortunately for the haters this a banger." There is no official update about when Iceman will release or what any of the other tracks on the album are.