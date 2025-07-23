Watch | LeBron James sings along to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us in France, Lauren Sanchez dances as Jeff Bezos films

LeBron James seems to have drawn his line in the sand when it comes to the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. While vacationing in Cannes, the NBA legend was caught nodding along to Not Like Us, Kendrick’s chart-dominating takedown of Drake - and the crowd at his table? Fully into it. A video that is making rounds on social media shows LeBron sitting with his wife, Savannah, and longtime business partner Maverick Carter at La Guérite, a luxury beachside restaurant in the South of France, per TMZ. LeBron James was spotted enjoying a vacation in Cannes with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez(AP)

Lauren Sanchez steals the spotlight

In the same video, Lauren Sanchez, now Mrs. Bezos, is seen dancing with her husband, Jeff Bezos. The couple, who recently tied the knot, were also spotted at the beachside restaurant. While Bezos did not join his wife, he was seen with a phone in his hand, recording her.

Watch the now-viral clip here:

LeBron James' public support for Kendrick Lamar in past

This is not the first time LeBron has shown support for Lamar. Back in June 2024, he showed up at Kendrick’s "Pop Out" concert in LA, per TMZ. Since then, Drake has taken things personally, changing lyrics to past songs that referenced LeBron and, in a bigger move, getting a tattoo of the Lakers star covered up.

FAQs:

1. Did LeBron rap along to Kendrick's Drake diss track?

Yes, LeBron was seen enjoying "Not Like Us" in Cannes, though he skipped some of the harsher lyrics.

2. Where was LeBron during this viral video?

He was dining at La Guérite in Cannes, France, with family and friends.

3. Was Jeff Bezos part of the moment?

Yes, Bezos was seen recording Lauren Sanchez dancing to the track.

4. Has Drake responded to LeBron’s support of Kendrick?

He has not commented directly, but he did cover up a tattoo of LeBron and change lyrics that once praised him.

5. Is “Not Like Us” still popular?

A year after its release, it is still a staple at parties and events.