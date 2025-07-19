How was Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' $50 million wedding? Actress shares how it felt

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tied the knot in Venice last month in a $50 million “wedding of the century.” With a guest list that read like a Hollywood premiere, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom. Sara Foster disclosed no NDAs were signed, and the event felt intimate despite its grandeur.

Surprisingly, most of the 200 attendees have stayed tight-lipped. One of the few to break the silence? Actress and podcast host Sara Foster, in her latest episode of The World’s First, which she co-hosts with her sister, Erin, dropped something interesting.

Erin, who created the hit 2024 Netflix show Nobody Wants This, admitted she was desperate for wedding gossip and even FaceTimed Sara “several times for gossip and updates.”

“Did you sign an NDA?” Erin finally asked. “Absolutely not. There were no... no one signed NDAs. No NDAs,” Sara replied.

Sara revealed there were tons of guests who went ‘unphotographed’

When Erin pressed her on why no one has dished about the wedding, Sara replied, “There’s nothing—it’s so interesting how the optics were this over the top, you know, protesters... it’s just not what it was. It actually felt very intimate.”

“Here’s the problem. You can’t say anything anymore without being attacked,” she said. “I swear to God, it never occurred to me once that anybody would take issue with people attending a wedding. Truly. It really didn’t. It didn’t.”

“It just didn’t occur to me that it was gonna be such a polarizing... it really didn’t. I guess I’m stupid. Maybe I’m stupid,” she added.

Sara also teased that the real guest list was far more exclusive than anyone realised. “There were definitely a lot of people that were not photographed,” she said. “But it’s very interesting how many people went unphotographed. It was definitely a very interesting setup.”

Meanwhile, a rumour surfaced that the Amazon founder is buying out Vogue as a gift to his newly-wedded wife.