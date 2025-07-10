'That's why Anna left': Is buying out Vogue going to be Jeff Bezos' wedding gift to Lauren Sanchez?

There's nothing Jeff Bezos can't do. Is Jeff Bezos buying Vogue as his wedding gift to Lauren Sanchez?(Photos: Instagram, X)

And if the rumour mill is to be believed, the next thing he'll be doing is buying out Vogue. Just another billionaire whim? Well, sort of. But reports suggest that this mammoth purchase is apparently being considered the second-time husband's gift to his newly-wedded wife, Lauren Sanchez. The pair tied the knot last month on June 27, in Venice, Italy, surrounded by their rich and famous acquaintances — the $50 million drill unanimously sending the internet into crash out mode.

Well within about 2 weeks of entering marital bliss for the second time, Jeff, 61, seems to be at it again. Now make no mistake, the Vogue buyout, if materialising, isn't a deal which can take place overnight. In the likelihood of it turning out to be true, it's obvious it would have had to have been in motion for a while now. And just to make it clear, Vogue, is one very lucrative branch of the Conde Nast family, which is reportedly what Jeff really has his eye on, if a Stylecaster report is to be taken seriously. 55-year-old Lauren's D&G bridal moment landing that much-shunned June digital cover then, is beginning to make more sense, though Conde Nast's owners since 1959, the Newhouse family, insist that the company is not on the market.

Tie this in with the fact that Anna Wintour, 75, announced her stepping down from the editor-in-chief position at US Vogue a day before the wedding (she will still be leading global operations though) — after having clocked 37 years, and the picture starts to get clearer. Or at least that's what the internet is taking from this slowly unfolding situation. Comments like "That’s why anna left then", "That’s why Anna bounced", “Well that explains it all”, "I can’t wait to see the newest Amazon collection in the September issue. Gag", "If this is true I’m soooo canceling my subscription" and "That explains all the photoshopped photos of their wedding on Vogue 🤔" capture the core reception of the news.

Now before you shed a tear for Anna, a source-based update from the Daily Mail, shares that sh herself is reportedly brokering this deal. The source shared, "The rumour that Jeff is going to buy Conde Nast is all anyone’s talking about in the fashion industry and inside Vogue...Lauren Sanchez is such an unlikely cover star, and the word is that she landed the July issue partly because the Newhouse family want to butter up Bezos. In New York they’re slimming down the business which is exactly what companies do before a sale...Anna is said to be the one brokering the deal so that’s why Lauren was put on the cover. Anna has equity in the business so has a lot to gain from a sale".

New beginnings and all, huh?