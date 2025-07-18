From Jeff Bezos in Venice to Mel B's royal bash: 5 most unforgettable celebrity weddings of 2025

The year 2025 has been the year of celebrity weddings, with many tying the knot in both lavish and low-key ceremonies. Whether it was Demi Lovato and her partner Jutes or the Big Brother fame Tommy Bracco marrying his long-time love Joey Macli, these weddings were personal, heartening, and some of them sparkled with a star-studded guest list too. Take a look at some of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year so far, as per People magazine. In 2025, celebrity weddings ranged from intimate gatherings like Tea Leoni's to extravagant events like Jeff Bezos's. (AP)

5 most memorable celebrity weddings of 2025

Tea Leoni and Tim Daly’s New York ceremony

Tea Leoni and Tim Daly played a married couple on Madam Secretary, and their onscreen romance spilled over into their real life. They made things formal after tying the knot in a low-key wedding in New York on July 12. The People report stated that the couple has been together since 2014 and were wed in a private ceremony attended only by close family.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish Italian affair

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married on June 27. The ceremony took place on San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy. Sanchez looked stunning in a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Famous people like Oprah, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, and the Kardashian-Jenner crew were there.

Also read: Who is Lauren Sanchez? All you need to know about Jeff Bezos' new wife

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer’s casual LA wedding

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer proved you don't have to go all out to have an amazing wedding. They got married on April 20 at Casita Del Campo, a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles. Around 170 people came to the chill party. Stewart wore a gray sweater and skirt, and Meyer wore a mini dress.

Mel B and Rory McPhee’s royal wedding

On July 5, Mel B from the Spice Girls married her boyfriend, Rory McPhee, at St Paul's Cathedral in London. Her three daughters, Phoenix, Angel, and Madison, were bridesmaids. They got engaged in 2022 after dating for three years.

Also read: Spice Girls reunion at Mel B, Rory McPhee's wedding? Here’s who showed up and who did not

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon said ‘I Do’ in private

Actors Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon, as per E Online report, wed quietly this year. Although information about the couple has been limited, Williams referred to Dreymon as her "husband" while being interviewed by The Guardian in June. The two met on the set of Horizon Line in 2019, and have a son, Arlo.

FAQs

Who had the biggest wedding in history?

The biggest wedding in history is often considered to be that of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, which cost around $140 million.

Which celebrity got married 8 times?

The celebrity who got married 8 times is Zsa Zsa Gabor.

How much did Tiger Woods' wedding cost?

Tiger Woods' wedding to Elin Nordegren cost approximately $1.5 million.

What is the most-watched wedding of all time?

The most-watched wedding of all time was the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.