Kristen Stewart marries girlfriend of 6 years Dylan Meyer in intimate ceremony in LA. See wedding pic

Actor Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyer have finally sealed the deal. The Twilight star exchanged vows with her longtime love in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The wedding comes over three years after Kristen first confirmed her engagement to Dylan. Also read: Kristen Stewart says Twilight is ‘such a gay movie’ Kristen and Dylan went Instagram official with their relationship in October 2019.

Kristen Stewart marries Dylan Meyer in LA

Kristen, 35, and Dylan, 37, exchanged vows on Easter Sunday, April 20, surrounded by loved ones at their Los Angeles home, according to TMZ. The portal published photos from the nuptials.

Kristen and Dylan took the big leap after obtaining their marriage license earlier that week, and then said "I do" in an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family, including actor Ashley Benson.

Before getting the marriage license, they were seen out and about while wearing similar outfits. Kristen and Dylan brought their personal style to the altar. Kristen rocked a matching two-piece ensemble, while Dylan shone in a sheer white top paired with a gold skirt. Among the guests at the intimate ceremony were Ashley and her husband, Brandon Davis.

Their team is yet to react to the wedding reports.

More about the couple

Kristen and Dylan met "years ago" while working on a movie but didn't reconnect until a friend's birthday party six years later. They sparked romance rumours in August 2019. Kristen and Dylan went Instagram official with their relationship in October 2019. They got engaged in 2021. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show that year, Kristen joked that Dylan, 37, who is the daughter of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, was the one who proposed.

"It's not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfill what weird f------ gender role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms," the actor explained to host Howard Stern.

She added, “So I was like, 'Wait, well, I'm not the one for sure.' And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, 'No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to' and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f------ so cute”.