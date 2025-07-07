Katy Perry stuns in black bikini on a yacht holiday after breakup with Orlando Bloom

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, who dated and then got engaged, confirmed their split with a new statement a few days ago. The singer was seen for the first time since the announcement of the breakup, enjoying a yacht outing with her daughter, Daisy, and some friends. The singer flaunted her toned body in a black bikini for the day out. (Also read: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split after dating for 9 years, ‘to focus on co-parenting’ daughter Daisy) Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016.

Katy seen in a black bikini

In pictures that was shared by TMZ, Katy was seen in a tiny bikini, with her hair pulled back in a tight bun. She was seen laughing and talking with her friends on the yacht. In one of the pictures, she was also seen hugging her close friend and former Hollywood agent, Michael Kives. In another picture, she was seen holding her daughter Daisy in her arms and smiling.

Reacting to her pictures which were posted by her fan accounts on X, a fan commented, “Motherhood really suits katy perry well!! and her bond with Daisy is so pure & wholesome.” A second fan commented, “Thought this was taken in 2011 or something. She has not aged one bit!” Another fan also said, “Look at that glow! That's our girl.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's statement

Katy and Orlando released a joint statement to announce their breakup. Their representative in a new statement said, "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

It added, "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Katy and Orlando first met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016. A few months later, they made their relationship Instagram official when they attended the Cannes Film Festival. They broke up in 2017 but got back together and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. The two welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. Their wedding, which was planned for Japan in 2020, was postponed due to the pandemic.