Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split after dating for 9 years, ‘to focus on co-parenting’ daughter Daisy

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, who dated and then got engaged, have confirmed their split with a new statement. As reported by People, Katy and Orlando will now "focus on co-parenting" as their "shared priority is" their four-and-a-half-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. Katy Perry and Orlando were together for nine years. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016.(Getty Images via AFP)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom finally confirm split

Their representative in a new statement said, "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

Katy and Orlando's priority is their daughter

It added, "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] with love, stability, and mutual respect." They dated for a few years before Orlando, six years ago, proposed marriage to Katy.

Recently, Katy got emotional on the stage during her Lifetimes stop in Adelaide, Australia. “Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world," she told the audience.

Orlando recently took to Instagram to share a series of quotes by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung from the account @sapienkind. The quotes touched on topics like "loneliness" and "sadness." One quote stated that loneliness doesn't come from being alone, but from not being able to share meaningful thoughts. Another explained that even a happy life must have a balance of sadness.

A look back at Katy and Orlando's relationship, their family

They first met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016. The two made their relationship Instagram official a few months later when they attended the Cannes Film Festival. They broke up in 2017 but got back together and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019.

The couple later announced that they were expecting their first child and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. Their wedding, which was planned for Japan in 2020, was postponed due to the pandemic.