Katy Perry breaks down in tears during first performance since breakup with Orlando Bloom. Watch

Singer Katy Perry had an emotional moment on stage as she broke down in tears during her final show of the Australian leg of her Lifetimes tour. This performance was her first since news of her split from actor Orlando Bloom after nine years together became public. Also read: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split after nearly a decade together: What went wrong? Katy Perry teared up onstage while wrapping the tour in Australia on Monday.

Katy gets emotional

The Cry About It Later singer teared up onstage while wrapping the tour in Australia on Monday. Before singing Firework, the Grammy nominee, 40, looked emotional as she made a heart gesture with her hands. Several videos of the moment have surfaced on social media. The performance was at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

In the video, Katy is seen holding up a hand heart gesture before tearfully expressing her gratitude to fans. “Thank you for always being there for me, Australia,” she says into the microphone.

“It means the world,” Katy added before belting out her hit track, Firework.

Her performance comes days after the news of her split with Orlando, 48, emerged on social media. Their split was confirmed by PEOPLE on June 26. The pair previously got engaged in 2019 and share 4½-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

The break-up was confirmed just days before the actor attended Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sánchez alone in Venice last month.

As Katy performed in Australia on Monday, Orlando took to his Instagram Stories to repost some inspiring quotes following their breakup. "Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most," he reposted from @taomeditiation, a saying attributed to Gautama Buddha.

The actor also shared a slide with text that read, “... The important thing is to take that first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next," a quote from Daily Encouragement by Daisaku Ikeda.

Fans support Katy

The singer’s fans praised her for “pushing through even in the hard times”, referencing her recent breakup from Orlando.

One noted that Katy split from her ex-husband, Russell Brand, while touring in 2011, writing, “F**k her (partners) who keep breaking up with her in the middle of tour”.

“If I had a nickel every time Katy Perry went through a breakup during a tour I’d have two nickels, which is not a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice,” another added.

The pop star was married to Russell Brand, 50, for one year before they called it quits. She moved on with Orlando in 2016. The on-again, off-again couple got engaged in 2019 after a brief breakup. In August 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Daisy.