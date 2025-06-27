Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split after nearly a decade together: What went wrong?

9 years in, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have called it quits. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly split: But what went wrong?(Photos: X)

The news was confirmed by PEOPLE, putting an end to the star couple's six-year-long engagement. The speculations had been going strong for months on end, though both Katy, 40, and Orlando, 48, kept up public appearances and social pleasantries. As a matter of fact, for her Rolling Stone interview earlier this year, the pop star, had positively affirmed the life that she and Orlando had built together with their daughter Daisy Dove: "I’m proud of my family life, my home life...and the foundation I have", she said.

Official news of their split comes amid Katy being busy on the Australia leg of her Lifetimes tour while Orlando has just touched-down in Venice to be party to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's larger-than-life wedding weekend. Neither have officially addressed this development.

The two officially began dating in January 2016, though they chose to (briefly) split just over a year into the relationship. A year apart however, brought them slowly back into each other's fold with the pair reconciling by early 2018. Orlando popped the question to Katy Perry on Valentine's Day, 2019. A gleaming Katy Perry had even shared details of the wholesome proposal later that year, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel: "It was very sweet. It was Valentine’s Day...we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter...We landed on a rooftop — my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well", she gushed.

In March 2020, Katy spilled the news of her first pregnancy, calling it, ""probably the longest secret (she's) ever had to keep". Orlando and Katy's daughter Daisy Dove was born later that year, on August 27. There were reports of a wedding being planned the very same year, though of course movement restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 waves, sullied prospects.

Since then, Katy had on several occasions, addressed the wedding-to-be, also indirectly referring to herself as Orlando's 'new wife', whilst posing with Orlando's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. As per a PEOPLE report, she said on stage, "Some of you might be confused about why I’m introducing Miranda, that doesn’t play into the antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives. And yes, it’s true, most of the media would like to see us mud wrestle, including (her husband) Evan, but we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love".

Reports of trouble in paradise however, started overtaking this dreamy narrative earlier this year, with the backlash from Katy's space trip and the pressures of her Lifetimes tour, compounding into their dynamic, as per an ET report. News of their split has now officially made it's way to the public in June.

