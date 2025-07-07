Mel B shares BTS snaps from wedding reception after beautiful ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral

Spice Girls icon Mel B is on cloud nine after her wedding. The singer tied the knot with hairstylist Rory McPhee at St Paul's Cathedral on Saturday, July 5. The dreamy ceremony in London was followed by a reception in the capital. Mel B has now dropped a special behind-the-scenes photograph from her reception. The pop icon, also known as Scary Spice, also shared shots of her elegant gown with the words “Just Married” stitched onto the back. Mel B shared BTS snaps from her wedding(Instagram)

The pearl-embellished wedding gown featured a high neckline and beaded sleeves, upon which Mel looked simply radiant. She topped it with a long veil, and as she walked down the steps of the historic cathedral, hand in hand with Rory, dressed in traditional Scottish kilt attire for the day, the sight was quite romantic.

Newlyweds share their first kiss in a horse-drawn carriage

Once the ceremony was over, the newlyweds were escorted away in a white carriage drawn by horses, where they shared a tender kiss and enjoyed their first private moments as husband and wife, The Mirror US reported.

Meanwhile, the guests followed in classic red Routemaster double-decker buses, which added a nostalgic flair to the Scary Spice girl’s special day.

Mel, sharing the intimate moment from the reception on Instagram, captioned it, “MARRIED.” Fans flooded the comment section to offer well wishes, with many wishing her a lifetime of happiness and love. Some even said seeing her happy is “such a blessing.”

Spice Girls extend their best wishes too

The event was principally private, and among many distinguished personalities was fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton. The 49-year-old Baby Spice reportedly turned heads in her soft pink number. Her accessories included a matching hat and a pair of dazzling silver heels. Bunton was accompanied by her husband, singer Jade Jones, and their 17-year-old son, Beau.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham, 51, did not attend in person but shared an emotional statement on social media. She posted a glamorous throwback picture with Mel, saying, “Sending love to you @officialmelb! @rorymcphee is a very lucky man! xx.”

Mel C also offered her congratulations to her former bandmate/friend through social media. Sharing a picture of the happy couple, she wrote, “So so happy for you both and beyond gutted I couldn't be there. Excited to celebrate with you really soon. Yipee!”

