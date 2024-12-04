Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's first wedding pictures out now! Bride glows in golden silk

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have embarked on a new journey together as husband and wife. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad today, surrounded by their loved ones. Following the nuptials, the newlyweds' first pictures as Mr. and Mrs were shared on social media, giving their fans a glimpse into their special day. Also read: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala relationship timeline: From secret holidays to engagement in Hyderabad Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are tying the knot today.

A fairytale wedding

On Wednesday, fanclubs shared the photos on Twitter.

In the pictures, the couple looks ready to start this new chapter of their life surrounded by their loved ones. The joyful moments also feature the newlyweds sharing moments with their family members, making the occasion even more special.

For the wedding, Sobhita wore a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, reflecting her cultural roots, while Naga Chaitanya complemented her in a matching ensemble.

All about the wedding

The wedding was a grand affair, but what made it truly special was the personal touch that was evident in every detail, from their exquisite attire to the historic venue. Each element of the wedding celebration was curated to reflect the couple's love story.

If we talk about the venue, they got married at the iconic Annapurna Studios. The studio was established in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Chaitanya paid tribute to his grandfather by wearing a 'Pancha' for his wedding. Meanwhile, Sobhita paid tribute to her family by wearing her mother's and grandmother's gold jewellery at some of the wedding festivities.

Post wedding plan

After the wedding ceremony, the couple will go to different temples to seek blessings.

“As per traditional customs, the first thing a couple is expected to do after the wedding is visit a temple to express their gratitude for the wonderful journey ahead. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya will be following this ritual and are planning to visit either the Tirupati Balaji Temple or the Srisailam Temple,” said a source close to the couple.

SoChay love story

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's romance has been making headlines since 2022. Despite the constant rumours surrounding their relationship, the couple maintained a silence, leaving fans to speculate about their love life. However, in August, they finally put the rumours to rest by announcing their engagement, leaving fans delighted with the news. Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Meanwhile, it is not yet known when they will resume work after the festivities. Chaitanya will soon be seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Sai Pallavi as his co-star. He will be seen in the role of a fisherman from Srikakulam in the film. Meanwhile, Sobhita was last seen in the web film Love, Sitara.