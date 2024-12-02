Sobhita Dhulipala's pelli kuturu ceremony ahead of wedding to Naga Chaitanya is all about tradition and love. See pics

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will be married at Annapurna Studios on December 4. Ahead of that, Sobhita had her pelli kuturu ceremony, a traditional bridal shower of sorts, posting inside pictures of her seeking blessings from elders. (Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala wears mother and grandmother’s jewellery for raata ceremony ahead of wedding with Naga Chaitanya) Sobhita Dhulipala looked stunning in a traditional saree at her pelli kuturu ceremony.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s pelli kuturu ceremony

Sobhita opted for a traditional red and gold saree for the pelli kuturu ceremony, looking radiant with the traditional, Telugu-style bottu on her forehead. The pictures see her sharing light-hearted moments with her family as they rub her feet with turmeric paste and give her an aarti, signifying her becoming a bride. The actor looks happy in the pictures as she seeks blessings from the elders in the family and poses for clicks after the ceremony. Numerous fans left comments under the pictures, with Raashii Khanna writing, “Lovely you look!”

Sobhita’s traditional pre-wedding ceremonies

Giving the usual pre-wedding bashes a miss, Sobhita opted to go the traditional route for her upcoming wedding. The actor had a goduma raayi pasupu danchadam (crushing turmeric) ceremony in October that signified the beginning of all the wedding work. More recently she had the raata sthaapana and mangala snanam ceremonies, a traditional haldi of sorts, which take place before the pelli kuturu ceremony. Traditionally, the mehendi ceremony follows, leading up to the wedding on December 4.

The #SoChay wedding

Sobhita and Chaitanya’s wedding ceremony will be simple yet traditional with the bride and groom expected to be dressed in traditional pattu silk outfits. The guest list will see their families and loved ones in attendance, with a few industry colleagues also attending it. Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu; he married her in a two-day Christian-Hindu ceremony in Goa in 2017. They split in 2021, and he dated Sobhita for two years before making it official with an engagement in August.