Sobhita Dhulipala wears mother and grandmother’s jewellery for raata ceremony ahead of wedding with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will soon be tying the knot and the couple's pre-wedding rituals have already begun. Sobhita's special raata ceremony took place recently in the presence of her family. Raata is a version of the haldi ceremony, and for the special occasion, Sobhita opted to wear the traditional jewellery of her mother and grandmother. (Also read: Inside Sobhita Dhulipala's joyous haldi ceremony ahead of wedding with Naga Chaitanya. See unseen pics) Sobhita Dhulipala wore her mother and grandmother's traditional jewellery

Sobhita wears mother and grandmother's jewellery

It was indeed quite a surreal moment for Sobhita. According to a source close to her, “She has worn her mother and grandmother's jewellery pieces that made it even more special for the actress.”

The Raata ceremony, a significant pre-wedding ritual in many Telugu traditions, marks an important step before the bride is officially married. During this event, a bamboo stick is planted along with mango, jamun, and Jammi tree leaves, which are then worshipped with sacred materials like pancha loha, navaratan (nine gems), and navadhaanya (nine grains). A sacred potli (bag) is tied to the pole, and prayers are offered to the pancha bhuta (five elements) and deities of all eight directions. This ritual is believed to purify and bless the bride before her marriage.

In Mangalsnaanam, turmeric paste is applied to the bride’s body as a part of the auspicious cleansing process before the wedding.

Following the Raata ceremony, Sobhita participated in the Mangalasnaanam ritual, a Telugu version of the Haldi ceremony. During Mangalasnaanam, turmeric paste is applied to the bride’s body as a part of the auspicious cleansing process before the wedding.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding

In August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and friends. Naga Chaitanya's father, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni announced this exciting news by sharing pictures of his son and Sobhita from their engagement ceremony on his X handle. Chaitanya and Sobhita will get married on December 4 in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.