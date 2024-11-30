Inside Sobhita Dhulipala's joyous haldi ceremony ahead of wedding with Naga Chaitanya. See unseen pics

Preparations are in full swing as the wedding date of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala draws closer. The haldi ceremony of the two took place a few days ago. On Saturday, Sobhita took to her Instagram to share stunning new pictures from the traditional ceremony, where she was surrounded by loved ones and friends. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad. (Also read: Nagarjuna reveals how he played cupid in Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's love story: ‘Their bond makes me happy’) Sobhita Dhulipala shared pictures from her Mangalasnaanam ceremony.

Sobhita Dhulipala's haldi ceremony

In the first picture, Sobhita was seen smiling as she sat inside a huge vessel while family members poured water and flowers on her. She wore a yellow saree and accessorized them with traditional gold jewelery. A second picture saw Sobhita pose with her parents and sister Samanta.

There were several other stunning pictures of Sobhita in the saree, which highlighted the traditional drape and her look for the special occasion. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption: “Raata sthaapana and Mangalasnaanam.”

More details

Chaitanya and Sobhita will get married at his family-owned Annapurna Studios on December 4. The wedding will be tight-knit with only their closest friends and family in attendance. The Akkineni and Daggubati families, apart from Sobhita’s parents and relatives, will be in attendance. The wedding ceremony will be traditional and Telugu, with the bride-to-be wearing traditional Andhra weaves.

Recently, Sobhita took to Instagram and shared pictures from her Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam And so it begins," she captioned the post.

Chaitanya dated Sobhita for two years before getting engaged to her in August this year. Fans often spotted the couple on vacations, but they only made it official after their engagement. Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They separated in 2021.