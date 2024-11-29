When Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed how her 'difficult' relationship with father translated to on-screen performance

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father, Joseph Prabu, passed away on Friday. The actor informed her fans through her Instagram Stories. Very recently, while promoting her web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha had opened up about her equation with her father and how that translated to her on-screen performance. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father passes away, actor posts note: ‘Until we meet again’) Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father, Joseph Prabhu. has passed away

Samantha on relationship with dad

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Samantha said her real-life experiences helped her prepare for the character of Honey on the show. “I think there are a lot of my real-life experiences in Honey. When I was narrated the role, it was almost freaky how much of my real life was in Honey. So, for my performance, I was drawing a lot from my life and my past experiences, my childhood. A lot of that has made it to my performance,” Samantha says in the exclusive interview.

When pressed further, she added, “Oh my god! Should I? Can I? Well, for starters, I had a particularly difficult relationship with my father." She was quick to add that like her, “Honey also finds herself in tough situations, but she's able to bounce back from them.”

In a recent chat with Galatta India, Samantha further elaborated how her father's style of patenting was 'typically Indian'. She said, "Growing up, I had to fight for validation. My father was...most Indian parents are like that; they think they are protecting you. My father has actually told me 'you are actually not that smart', 'this is just the standard of Indian education that even you can get the 1st rank'. I really believed that I am not smart, not good enough. So when my first movie - Ye Maaya Chesave - released and it became a blockbuster, people showering all this praise on me. But I was used to fighting for validation and for someone to say somethin good about me. I didn't know how to accept it because I was not used to it."

Joseph Prabhu's death

On Friday evening, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories, posting a ‘heartbroken’ emoji and wrote ‘Until we meet again’. The cause of Joseph Prabu's death is not known and he rarely made an appearance on Samantha's socials.