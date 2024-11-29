Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father passes away, actor posts note: ‘Until we meet again’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father, Joseph Prabu, has passed away. The actor informed her fans through her Instagram Stories. She posted a ‘heartbroken’ emoji and wrote ‘Until we meet again’. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is heartbroken at her father's death.

Samantha's father passes away

The cause of Joseph Prabu's death is not known and he rarely made an appearance on Samanth's socials. Actor Teja Sajja offered words of support to Samantha in a tweet. “May you find peace in the memories you shared with your Father. My deepest sympathies to you and your family members dear @Samanthaprabhu2 garu.”

Strained relationship with dad

Recently, Samantha opened up about her “strained" relationship with her father in an interview with HT. In another interview with Galatta India, she talked about seeking his validation. "All my life growing up, I had to fight for validation. My father was kind of like… I think most Indian parents are like that. They think they’re protecting you… He actually told me, ‘You’re not that smart. This is just the standard of Indian education. That’s why even you can get a first rank.’ When you say that to a child, I really believed for the longest time that I’m not smart and not good enough."

In 2022, Joseph had shared pictures from Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's wedding, a year after they had already split. Joseph Prabhu took to Facebook, and shared some memories from his daughter’s wedding. Samantha was dressed in a white gown, while Chaitanya wore a black tuxedo in some of the photos as they posed with their family and guests in the throwbacks. In his caption, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father wrote, "Long long ago, there was a story. And it doesn’t exist anymore! So, let’s start a new story. And a new chapter!”

Samantha’s father also responded to his followers, who had left messages of love and support in the comments section of his post. Appreciating their response, he wrote in the comment section of his post, “Thanks for all your feelings. Yes, I sat down for a long time to overcome emotions. Life is too short to sit down with feelings and get bogged down.”

Samantha is a Telugu star who has also featured in two major Hindi web series--The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny.