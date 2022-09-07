Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father shares her wedding pics with ex Naga Chaitanya; says their 'story doesn’t exist anymore'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father shares her wedding pics with ex Naga Chaitanya; says their 'story doesn't exist anymore'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu shared old photos from Samantha’s wedding with Naga Chaitanya. He also wrote an emotional note as he recalled their story and said it was time to ‘start a new story’.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu at their wedding in Goa. The couple announced its separation in 2021.
Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya married in 2017. Her father Joseph Prabhu recently shared some throwback photos from their wedding in Goa as he wrote a touching note. After four years of marriage, Samantha and Chaitanya filed for divorce in 2021. The actors made the announcement via an Instagram post. Read more: Naga Chaitanya says both him and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu have 'moved on' in their lives

Joseph Prabhu took to Facebook on September 4, and shared some memories from his daughter’s wedding. Samantha was dressed in a white gown, while Chaitanya wore a black tuxedo in some of the photos as they posed with their family and guests in the throwbacks. In his caption, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father wrote, "Long long ago, there was a story. And it doesn’t exist anymore! So, let’s start a new story. And a new chapter!”

Samantha’s father also responded to his followers, who had left messages of love and support in the comments section of his post. Appreciating their response, he wrote in the comment section of his post, “Thanks for all your feelings. Yes, I sat down for a long time to overcome emotions. Life is too short to sit down with feelings and get bogged down.”

Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October last year. They took to their respective social media accounts and issued statements. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay (Chaitanya) and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” Samantha wrote.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Naga Chaitanya was asked about being spoken of in the media in relation to Samantha, even after their separation. The actor, who was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha had said, "We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That's about it. We said what we have too. Beyond that, it's just people trying to fill up columns and there's nothing else. I mean I'm bored of it. I have been through three releases and I'm still attached to it."

samantha ruth prabhu naga chaitanya
