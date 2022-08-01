Naga Chaitanya reveals both him and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu have 'moved on' in their lives

Actor Naga Chaitanya has spoken about why he chose to stay silent after his separation from his ex-wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In a new interview, Chaitanya said that what he thought needed to be shared was put out in a statement. He also shared that both of them have 'moved on' in their lives. Chaitanya also called it 'frustrating' that his personal life 'makes for a bigger headline' than his professional achievements. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya reveals why he rejected Bollywood films in the past)

Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October last year. They took to their respective social media accounts and issued statements. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” Samantha wrote.

Speaking with Times of India, Chaitanya said, “Unfortunately, it’s a part of this job where your personal space also becomes a narrative. That’s the baggage that this job carries. It’s my responsibility to be affected by it or not. Every celebrity needs to take that call, actually. It does become frustrating that my personal life makes for a bigger headline than my professional achievements. But I guess, I just need to keep working harder on my profession. The personal life bits will come and go.”

On his separation from Samantha, he said, “Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that.”

Currently, Chaitanya is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha in which he plays the character Balaraju. Laal Singh Chadha, set to release in theatres worldwide on August 11, marks the Bollywood debut of the actor. Apart from him, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh also feature in the film. Laal Singh Chadha is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Forest Gump.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON