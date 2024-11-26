Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says people call her 'second hand, used' for divorce with Naga Chaitanya: ‘It hurt but…’

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Nov 26, 2024 01:29 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says jibes like being called ‘second hand’ or ‘used’ after her divorce hurt her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about the fallout of her divorce with fellow actor Naga Chaitanya in a recent interview. The actor spoke about the 'labels' she gets for being a divorced woman, and addressed how she owned them all instead of letting them hurt her. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she spent 'ridiculous' money on expensive gifts for ex)

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were married from 2017-22
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were married from 2017-22

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on jibes after divorce

In an interview with Galatta India, Samantha was asked the thought that went behind her repurposing her wedding gown and turning it into a dress. The actor first addressed the divorce and said, "When a woman goes through a divorce, there is a lot of shame and stigma attached to that. I get a lot of comments saying, 'second hand, used, wasted life'. You are pushed into a corner where you are supposed to feel like a failure. You are supposed to feel guilt and shame that you were once married, and now you are not. It can be really hard for families and girls who have gone through that."

Samantha, then, spoke about the dress and why she decided to repurpose it. "Initially, it hurt. Then I decided to flip it. I'll own it. I am separated, I am divorced. Things haven't been a fairytale, but that does not mean I sit in a corner, cry about it, and never have the courage to live again. It wasn't any kind of revenge or anything although it looked like it. It was just that 'yes, this happened' but it doesn't mean my life ends there. It begins where it ends. I am happy, doing good work, with incredible people, and looking forward to the next phase of my life," the actor said.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's relationship timeline

Samantha met Naga Chaitanya, actor and son of superstar Nagarjuna, on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. They began dating soon after and married in Goa as per traditional Hindu customs on 6 October 2017 and then by Christian customs on 7 October 2017. In July 2021, she removed the surname Akkineni from her social media, sparking rumours of a rift. The couple announced their separation in October 2021, days before their fourth anniversary. Their divorce was finalised the following year.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On