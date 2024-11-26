Samantha Ruth Prabhu says people call her 'second hand, used' for divorce with Naga Chaitanya: ‘It hurt but…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about the fallout of her divorce with fellow actor Naga Chaitanya in a recent interview. The actor spoke about the 'labels' she gets for being a divorced woman, and addressed how she owned them all instead of letting them hurt her. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she spent 'ridiculous' money on expensive gifts for ex) Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were married from 2017-22

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on jibes after divorce

In an interview with Galatta India, Samantha was asked the thought that went behind her repurposing her wedding gown and turning it into a dress. The actor first addressed the divorce and said, "When a woman goes through a divorce, there is a lot of shame and stigma attached to that. I get a lot of comments saying, 'second hand, used, wasted life'. You are pushed into a corner where you are supposed to feel like a failure. You are supposed to feel guilt and shame that you were once married, and now you are not. It can be really hard for families and girls who have gone through that."

Samantha, then, spoke about the dress and why she decided to repurpose it. "Initially, it hurt. Then I decided to flip it. I'll own it. I am separated, I am divorced. Things haven't been a fairytale, but that does not mean I sit in a corner, cry about it, and never have the courage to live again. It wasn't any kind of revenge or anything although it looked like it. It was just that 'yes, this happened' but it doesn't mean my life ends there. It begins where it ends. I am happy, doing good work, with incredible people, and looking forward to the next phase of my life," the actor said.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's relationship timeline

Samantha met Naga Chaitanya, actor and son of superstar Nagarjuna, on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. They began dating soon after and married in Goa as per traditional Hindu customs on 6 October 2017 and then by Christian customs on 7 October 2017. In July 2021, she removed the surname Akkineni from her social media, sparking rumours of a rift. The couple announced their separation in October 2021, days before their fourth anniversary. Their divorce was finalised the following year.