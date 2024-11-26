Samantha Ruth Prabhu begged Raj & DK to let her leave Citadel Honey Bunny; sent Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani's pictures

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has transformed into an action star, first in part with her Telugu film Yashoda and now fully with the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The Raj & DK series features her as a spy and sees the actor perform many fight sequences. In a recent interview, Samantha opened up on how she shot the series while battling myositis and even begged the makers to replace her. (Also read: Varun Dhawan reveals he panicked, called for ‘pack up’ when Samantha Ruth Prabhu collapsed on Citadel: Honey Bunny set) Samantha Prabhu spoke about shooting action for Citadel: Honey Bunny despite health challenges.

Samantha on wanting to leave Citadel Honey Bunny

In a conversation with Galatta India, Samantha revealed that while she was initially excited to come on board Honey Bunny, she later felt she wouldn't be able to do it. "I didn't think that a few months later, I would request Raj & DK to choose another heroine because it was not possible. I believe I couldn't do it because of the circumstances I was in," she said. Myositis, an autoimmune disorder, took a toll on Samantha's health, requiring hospitalisation.

The actor said she suggested names of other actors to the series directors Raj & DK, but they did not budge. "I actually sent them Kiara's pictures and Kriti's pictures. I remember sending four to them, saying 'Oh my God, she is so hot. Just look at her. She will be amazing doing action. Please, I can't do it," said Samantha, adding, "They said we know them. You don't have to introduce us to them. We know who they are."

All about Citadel Honey Bunny

In the end, Samantha did finish Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon, and Saqib Saleem. The thriller is a prequel to the Russo Brothers' Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer Citadel. It began streaming on Amazon Prime Video last month and was trending as the number one show on the platform globally in its first week. Samantha's performance received praise from critics and fans.